NCAA men’s lacrosse championships come to Hartford this weekend, here’s what you need to know

Connecticut is a state known for its collegiate athletics and national titles. A quick look at the big blue street sign near Exit 68 on I-84 en route to Storrs will tell you that much.

This weekend, though, it will not be basketball or field hockey on display in the Nutmeg State.

The NCAA is hosting the Division I, II and III men’s lacrosse championships at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford starting Saturday.

Not only are the semifinals in Connecticut, but it will act as a homecoming for many of the players involved in this year’s tournament. There are 23 players with Connecticut ties — either they reside or went to school in-state — across the four teams.

This will be the second time the Rent has hosted a Division I men’s lacrosse playoff series, after it hosted an NCAA quarterfinal in 2019, but this is the first time it will host the finals. Pratt & Whitney Stadium will also play host to the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championships.

The NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship will also be played this weekend, at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Maryland.

Here is what you need to know about the men’s championships:

How to get tickets

Pods of tickets are available for purchase online at the XL Center’s website . They are sold in packages for each session or a package of all three sessions. Rentschler Field advises fans to download and prepare mobile tickets to be scanned at the gate in advance.

The NCAA gave the power to set seating capacity guidelines at championship events to local public health authorities on May 20. Since Connecticut is now up to full capacity, the event will be allowed to follow suit, the NCAA confirmed to The Courant on Thursday.

Parking at Rentschler Field will cost $20, and the venue is only accepting cash.

Tournament protocols

The NCAA is requiring fans to comply with a number of safety guidelines while in attendance at all championship events.

Fans must wear a face covering at all times while at the event. They must also remain socially distant, the recommended 6 feet and in their purchased seating pods. They are not allowed to physically interact with players, coaches or officials. All fans are recommended to review Rentschler Field’s safety guidelines .

How to watch

All semifinals and final games will be televised live on ESPN2. Here’s the schedule:

Saturday

Game 1: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Virginia at noon

Game 2: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Maryland at 2:30 p.m.

Monday

Final: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 at 1 p.m.

Teams playing in the tournament

No. 1 North Carolina (13-2, 4-2 ACC)

The Tar Heels come into this tournament ranked No. 1 after going undefeated in a shortened season last year. Coach Joe Breschi’s team is led by two-year co-captain Will Perry, a fifth-year Greenwich native, and attackers Chris Gray and Nicky Solomon. The three combined for 172 of UNC’s 386 points this season — or about 45% of their total scoring.

UNC has lost last four of its last five meetings with semifinal opponent No. 4 Virginia, including an 18-16 home loss in April. It previously won at Virginia in March, 16-13.

Players with Connecticut ties (six): Perry (Sr., Greenwich), Sean Morris (Sr., Stamford), Ryan O’Connell (Sr., New Canaan), Quintin O’Connell (So. New Canaan), Colin Reilly (Fr., Avon Old Farms) and Zac Tucci (Jr., Avon Old Farms).

No. 2 Duke (14-2, 4-2 ACC)

Coming off a thrilling 10-9 overtime win over Loyola on Sunday, Duke is faced with the only non-ACC opponent this weekend — an undefeated Maryland team. Duke last faced Maryland in the 2018 NCAA semifinals, beating the Terps, 13-8.

West Hartford native Brian Smyth played 15 games for the Blue Devils this season, scoring once. He picked the right time, though, netting a key goal for Duke last weekend, which gave them a lead in the fourth quarter against Loyola. The Blue Devils gave the lead away before forcing overtime and winning on a strike from attacker Joe Roberston.

Duke also has the most players of any of the last four teams with Connecticut ties, with nine athletes who are Connecticut natives or attended school here.

Players with Connecticut ties (nine): Smyth (Gr., Westminster School), Tyler Carpenter (So., Salisbury School), AJ Delgado (So., Brunswick School), Connor Drake (So., Salisbury School), Jordan Ginder (Jr., Brunswick School), Joe Hardison (So., Taft School), Wilson Stephenson (Jr., Brunswick School), Turner Uppgren (Gr., Choate Rosemary Hall) and Reilly Walsh (Gr., Brunswick School).

No. 3 Maryland (14-0, 10-0 Big Ten)

The undefeated Terps have a chance to enact revenge on Duke, who killed their chance at a repeat title in 2018 after taking down Ohio State in the 2017 championship game.

The Terps are making their eighth final four appearance in 11 years under coach John Tillman. They have a chance to put together an undefeated season for the first time since 1973 — when the program won its first title — on the back of the nation’s leading goal scorer Jared Bernhardt (64).

Players with Connecticut ties (four): Logan McNaney (So., Salisbury School), Drew Morris (Sr., New Canaan), Alex Smith (Sr., transfer from Hartford) and Dawson Wynne (So., Salisbury School)

No. 4 Virginia (12-4, 2-4 ACC)

The lowest-ranked seed coming into the semifinals, the Cavaliers could very well play spoiler this weekend. Virginia has beaten UNC and taken Duke to overtime this season.

Virginia is led by senior Connor Shellenberger, who has scored 31 goals this season. The Cavs also have former Under Armour All-American and Greenwich native Xander Dickson, who scored his 10th goal in last weekend’s quarterfinal win over Georgetown.

Players with Connecticut ties (four): Dickson (R-So., Brunswick School), Jackson Appelt (Sr. New Canaan), John Fox (Sr., Brunswick School) and Patrick McIntosh (Fr., Salisbury School).

Division II and III championships

The Division II and III men’s lacrosse tournaments will wrap up this weekend as well, playing a doubleheader Sunday. Both will be livestreamed by the NCAA . The Division II final will be played between Le Moyne and Lenoir-Rhyne at 1 p.m.. Division III will follow at 4 p.m. between RIT and Salisbury.