Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alton, IL

Alton Memorial Stroke Team Passes Survey

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALTON – The Alton Memorial Hospital stroke team received a positive review from The Joint Commission during its biennial visit on May 14. The surveyor was very complimentary of the staff and the facility, including Jeremy Brown, the new AMH Stroke Center coordinator, and ER manager Kristen Jones, whom Brown succeeded. The surveyor stated that several of Alton Memorial’s initiatives, especially the Mobile Integrated Health program that its EMS team started earlier this year in Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
967K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alton, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Health
City
Alton, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amh#The Joint Commission#Alton Memorial#Ems#Continue Reading#Amh Stroke Center#Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Stroke
News Break
Health Services
Related
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Kylie Faries is June Employee of the Month

ALTON - Congratulations to Kylie Faries of Housekeeping (holding plaque), who is Alton Memorial Hospital’s June Employee of the Month. Left to right are Melissa Lemarr of Housekeeping; Scott Allsman of Rehab Services; Perry Hartwick, director of Housekeeping; Linda Thery of Housekeeping; Kylie Faries; Don Ackerman of Houskeeping; Amy Webster of the Medical Care Unit; and Amy Toenyes of the MCU. Kylie’s supervisor, Don Ackerman, says that “Kylie is as reliable as any employee Continue Reading
Belleville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Illinois American Water Names Angie Bell Director of Rates and Regulatory

BELLEVILLE – Illinois American Water announced today Angie Bell has been named Director of Rates and Regulatory. Bell will succeed Rich Kerckhove who retires next month after over 14 years of dedicated service. In her new role, Bell is responsible for the successful administration of rate reviews, rate mechanism compliance filings and other key rate and regulatory matters for Illinois American Water. She reports to Illinois American Water’s President Justin Ladner, and will work Continue Reading
Godfrey, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

L&C Hoping to Engage Minority Students During Recruitment Event

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is inviting prospective minority students to a new event on campus designed to show how the college can help them reach their academic and career goals. The LC&ME (Lewis and Clark Minority Engagement) event is free and will take place from 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, June 23, at the Trimpe Ahlemeyer Atrium (TR 141) in Godfrey. Prospective students will learn about the nearly 40 degree and certificate programs that can help jumpstart their career Continue Reading
Wood River, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Multiple Agencies Work Train Sulfuric Acid Spill In Wood River Overnight

WOOD RIVER - A very serious incident happened on the railroad tracks behind Mike's Manufacturing off Illinois Route 3 in Wood River Wednesday afternoon then continued with two train cars leaking sulfuric acid. The incident started at 3 p.m. Wednesday and overnight issues occurred and fire departments from all over were called: Wood River, East Alton, Godfrey, Roxana, Rosewood Heights, Alton, Edwardsville, and Madison County HAZMAT Team, and Madison County Emergency Management team. Multiple Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones' Administration Releases Framework For Distribution Of $68 Million In Critical Direct Relief From American Rescue Plan

ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ administration released a framework for the distribution of $68 million in direct relief from federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to help St. Louis residents and businesses recover from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 crisis. The initial framework for the infusion of funds - informed by the mayor’s Stimulus Advisory Board and more than 2,500 city residents to ensure equitable distribution - will deliver rapid assistance Continue Reading
Alton, ILTelegraph

Alton firefighters learn with burns

ALTON — Alton firefighters on Monday used a derelict house to help train on how to save lives. Illinois Fire Service Institute instructors Matt Preston and Josh Byrd guided the firefighters through the training, including a “rescue” of a dummy found during a search of a smoke filled house in the 700 block of Park Street.
Illinois Statepontiacdailyleader.com

Weekend numbers indicate Illinois moving closer to Phase 5

It should not take long to see how well the residents of Illinois have reacted to the bridging process as the state moves closer to Phase 5. It is likely there should be data provided by the end week in the form of new cases being reported. If the trend...
Madison County, ILTelegraph

County plans more COVID-19 clinics this week

WOOD RIVER — The Madison County Health Department on Saturday reported 168,170 total COVID-19 vaccinations so far. MCHD officials said 85,708 county residents — or 32.4% of the county’s population — are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. That number is expected to grow as the MCHD offers COVID-19 vaccination clinics at three locations this week and will now vaccinate children as young as 12.
Madison County, ILaltondailynews.com

MadCo Emergency Management Agency Honors Their 'Volunteer of the Year'

Madison County’s Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has chosen their volunteer of the year for 2020. The honor goes to longtime volunteer Andy McKellar. McKellar was presented with the agency’s inaugural award at a dinner to honor their 35 registered volunteers for their service and dedication. Director of Emergency Management for...
Madison County, ILTelegraph

Vaccinated numbers creeping higher

WOOD RIVER — More than 64% of adults in Illinois have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monday. According to the IDPH, as of midnight Saturday 10,407,841 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 61,275 doses.
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Illinois Bridge Phase is final step before full reopening

EDWARDSVILLE — With the “bridge phase” of the Restore Illinois plan underway as of Friday, the state is in the last phase before full reopening, Phase 5. And with COVID-19 vaccinations now available for children ages 12 to 15, Illinois is also taking another step in getting more of its population vaccinated.
Alton, ILadvantagenews.com

L&C Veterans Club teaming up with Old Bakery Beer for blood drive

The Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans Club will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton. “We are proud to be joining forces once again with the American Red Cross...
Alton, ILMetro East Sun

HHS provides $11.6 million to businesses in Alton under CARES Act

Through the fourth quarter of 2020, businesses in Alton received $11.6 million in health-related relief from the CARES Act issued by the Department of Health and Human Services. According to numbers reported through the fourth quarter of 2020, businesses in Illinois received $5.2 billion in health-related relief from the CARES...
Madison County, ILaltondailynews.com

Vaccines Available for 12-15 Year Olds

Madison County is now offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to kids as young as 12 years old. The change comes following Monday’s approval by the FDA to expand the availability. There are several vaccination clinics coming up in the county over the next week. Madison County Health Department spokesperson Amy...
Madison County, ILadvantagenews.com

Health department clinics now vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds in Madison County

Madison County Health Department's COVID-19 vaccination clinics are now vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds. The change comes following the FDA’s approval on Monday of Pfizer’s EUA expansion request and ACIP’s acceptance Wednesday. Therefore, public health can now expand eligibility for vaccinations to 12- to 15-year-olds. Minors (12-17 years old) must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Minors do not need an ID or birth certificate; however, the parent or guardian will be asked to show their ID.
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Alton Native Stacey Noble Loveland Rejoins SSP As Director Of Operations

ALTON - Stacey Noble Loveland has rejoined SSP as the Director of Operations. She previously worked as the Care Transitions Coordinator and since has held various positions throughout the community including Director of Resident Services as well as served as Executive Director of two senior living communities. Noble-Loveland earned her Bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Greeneville College and also holds a Master’s in Gerontology from Lindenwood University. Noble-Loveland Continue Reading
Madison County, ILIllinois Business Journal

Madison County begins vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds

Madison County Health Department began vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds this week at COVID-19 clinics around the area. The change comes following the FDA’s approval on Monday of Pfizer’s EUA expansion request and ACIP’s acceptance yesterday. Therefore, public health can now expand eligibility for vaccinations to 12-15 year olds. Minors (12-17 years old) must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Minors do not need an ID or birth certificate; however, the parent or guardian will be asked to show their ID.
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Madison County Now Vaccinating 12-15-Year-Olds, Area Locations Are Provided

EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Health Department (MCHD) announced today that their COVID-19 vaccination clinics are now vaccinating 12-15 year olds. "The change comes following the FDA’s approval on Monday of Pfizer’s EUA expansion request and ACIP’s acceptance," Amy Yeager, a spokesperson for the health department said. "Therefore, public health can now expand eligibility for vaccinations to 12-15 year olds. Minors (12-17 years old) must be accompanied by a parent or guardian." Continue Reading
Alton, ILTelegraph

No injuries in Alton fire at Mayfield and Dorothy avenues

ALTON — An Alton firefighter waits for water after arriving at a house on the corner of Mayfield and Dorothy avenues about 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. The rear of the structure was heavily involved in flames when firefighters arrived. Alton firefighters called for a mutual aid box alarm bringing East Alton firefighters to the scene.