Alton Memorial Stroke Team Passes Survey
ALTON – The Alton Memorial Hospital stroke team received a positive review from The Joint Commission during its biennial visit on May 14. The surveyor was very complimentary of the staff and the facility, including Jeremy Brown, the new AMH Stroke Center coordinator, and ER manager Kristen Jones, whom Brown succeeded. The surveyor stated that several of Alton Memorial’s initiatives, especially the Mobile Integrated Health program that its EMS team started earlier this year in Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com