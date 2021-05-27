Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Finding the Koppa Mining Site

IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to IGN's Subnautica: Below Zero walkthrough. This portion of the game will walk you through finding the Koppa Mining Site. The Koppa Mining Site holds many resources and items you will need for further game progression. First, you will need to collect some supplies in order to safely reach it.

www.ign.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Data#Data Mining#The Koppa Mining Site#Drop Pod#Wiring Kit#Fiber Mesh#Silicone Rubber#Compass#Ign#Southwest#Koppa Mining#Surface#Oxygen Plants#Cargo Items#Scan Fragments#Bridges#Finding Silver#Walkthrough#Lights#Cargo Boxes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesIGN

Fabricator Caverns

Welcome to IGN's Subnautica: Below Zero guide. This page talks about the Fabricator Cavern biome, one of many Subnautica Biomes. The Fabricator Caverns get their name because this is the location where AL-An will build a new body in the alien medical facility. It is very deep and goes to at least 1,000 meters.
LifestylePosted by
The Week

While mining for engagement ring materials, man finds 2.2-carat diamond

Christian Liden already struck gold, and earlier this month, he found the diamond necessary to finish a ring for his fiancée. Liden knew he wanted to design a ring for his bride-to-be using materials he mined. Over the last five years, Liden has panned for gold, and after he discovered enough to create a band, he moved on to the diamond. Earlier this month, he traveled from his home in Washington to Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas, and on day three, after an hour of searching, he found a triangular stone.
bulawayo24.com

Illegal mining threatens Blanket Mine operations

CALEDONIA Mining Corporation has bemoaned the rampant increase of illegal mining activities on properties controlled by its gold mining company, Blanket Mine in Gwanda. Blanket Mine has exploration title holdings in the form of registered mining claims in the Gwanda Greenstone Belt totalling 237 claims — properties covering about 2 500 hectares.
Public Safetywmar2news

Officers expecting cannabis in UK unit find massive Bitcoin mine

Officers in the United Kingdom say an industrial warehouse had all the “classic cannabis factory signs,” but when they raided the place, they found computer equipment. Investigators with West Midlands police observed a lot of wiring and ventilation being installed in an industrial unit, in addition to people frequently visiting the unit at odd hours, and when a police drone flew overhead, it detected a considerable heat source.
Windsor, CTPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Amazon Shuts Down Connecticut Construction Site After Finding Seventh Noose There

There’s now an answer to the question of how many nooses would make Amazon shut down a workplace—seven. According to NBC News Connecticut, the company has shut a construction site in Windsor after the series of nooses were found in the past month. Windsor Police Capt. Andrew Power said the first noose was discovered dangling from a beam in the building on April 27, then five more ropes “that could be interpreted as nooses” were discovered two days later. The seventh rope was found on Wednesday, leading to Amazon’s action. The e-commerce giant is offering $50,000 as a reward for any information on the perpetrator, and said the facility will shut its doors until new security measures are installed. “Hate, racism, or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in any Amazon workplace—whether at a site under construction like this one, or at one that we operate,” said a company spokesperson.
Video GamesIGN

How to Build a Base

Part of the fun of Subnautica: Below Zero is building and customizing your base. While it isn't required to beat the game, it makes survival easier and provides a place to put up your feet a bit. As you play through Subnautica you will come across scannable base and habitat...
Metal Miningmining-technology.com

That’s no mine: new issue of MINE Magazine out now

Experts have warned that conflict could be brewing in space as China and Russia look to stem the US’s attempts to dominate extraterrestrial commerce. With attention increasingly being paid to space-based resources, we look at the geopolitical dimension of space mining and what the future may hold. Also, the UN’s...
thenevadaindependent.com

Rare wildflower threatened by lithium mining warrants protection, federal agency finds

Tiehm's buckwheat. (Sarah Kulpa/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service) A rare plant species found on only about 10 acres in Nevada and at the center of a fight over permitting a lithium mine warrants federal protection under the Endangered Species Act, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced today. Environmentalists, clean...
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

Monarch Mining planning to reopen Beaufor mine, Beacon mill, Quebec

Monarch Mining Corp. [MQR-TSX; MRQRF-OTCQX; MR7-FSE] has announced plans to reopen its 100%-owned Beaufor mine and Beacon mill by June, 2022. The mine and mill are located some 20 km east of Val-d’Or, Que. The Beaufor mine has produced over 1.1 million ounces of gold averaging 7.50 g/t gold since...
Entertainmenttoolfarm.com

Neon Materials: Greyscalegorilla Training

Neon Materials from Greyscalegorilla embraces all the fine details that make neon look real. Get started with your new Neon Materials and in the following renderers: Octane, Redshift, and Arnold. With this in mind, the Neon Materials can be installed and accessed from the Plus Library. Getting Started with Neon...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Get 50% off Image Line’s Harmor (re)synthesizer plugin, on sale for $59 USD

Plugin Boutique has announced a sale on the Harmor additive/subtractive synthesizer instrument by Image Line. Just like its little brother Harmless, Harmor is driven by a powerful additive synthesis engine. Its modules will look familiar to subtractive synthesizer enthusiasts: oscillators, filters & phasers, these are featured in Harmor but, because performed through additive synthesis, offer more freedom. You don’t just select filter types, you draw them.
Animalstowardsdatascience.com

Optimize Pandas Memory Usage for Large Datasets

Make effective use of data types to prevent crashing of memory. Pandas is a popular Python package for data science, as it offers powerful, expressive, and flexible data structures for data explorations and visualization. But when it comes to handling large-sized datasets, it fails, as it cannot process larger than memory data.
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Police find bitcoin mine using stolen electricity in West Midlands

Police have discovered a cryptocurrency operation that used stolen electricity to mine bitcoin in the West Midlands. Officers from West Midlands police raided a building in an industrial estate on 18 May expecting to find a cannabis farm, but instead stumbled upon the cryptocurrency scheme. No arrests have been made.