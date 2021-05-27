California State Parks Offers Free Admission to Veterans, Active and Reserve Military Members on Memorial Day – May 31, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif.— California State Parks is honoring the service of veterans, active and reserve military members, by offering them free admission to participating parks on Memorial Day – Monday, May 31, 2021. A total of 134 park units will be honoring the free admission this year, including state vehicular recreation areas and the California State Railroad Museum.yubanet.com