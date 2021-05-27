Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California State Parks Offers Free Admission to Veterans, Active and Reserve Military Members on Memorial Day – May 31, 2021

By California State Parks
YubaNet
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif.— California State Parks is honoring the service of veterans, active and reserve military members, by offering them free admission to participating parks on Memorial Day – Monday, May 31, 2021. A total of 134 park units will be honoring the free admission this year, including state vehicular recreation areas and the California State Railroad Museum.

yubanet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California State Parks#Memorial Day Weekend#Military Veterans#National Museum#The National Guard#The California Dept Of#State Park System#Free Admission#Complimentary Admission#State Park Units#Active Duty#Military Individuals#Visitor Centers#Public Health Officials#Museums#Crowded Outdoor Events#Outdoor Activity#Law Enforcement Entities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
United States National Guard
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...