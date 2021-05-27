Millennials Talk Cinema: Two very different films about guns and violence
[Content warning: this review discusses school shootings and gun violence]. "Us Kids" is one of the most powerful coming-of-age films I've ever seen. The kids who are growing up in the video-on-demand documentary just happen to be survivors of an infamous high school shooting, which leads to this question: How does someone grow up and transition into the adult world when they are simultaneously figuring out how to heal from the physical and emotional trauma of having been shot, witnessing death, and experiencing a loss of trust from adults who could not, or would not, help them? "Us Kids," directed by award winning documentary filmmaker Kim A. Snyder, has that answer.www.petaluma360.com