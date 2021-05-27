Millennials Talk Cinema: Two very different films about guns and violence

Tom Jolliffe ventures back to 1971, a year full of gritty, hard hitting and iconic crime films…. Does 1971 seem that long ago? Well guess what… It’s half a century ago. Looking back at the year in movies shows an array of trailblazing cinema, punctuated by a fascination in pessimism, gritty violence and uncompromising meanness. This was well and truly into the swing of dark, trend setting cinema, pushing violence to new levels, and obliterating the idea of the happy ending. Bonnie and Clyde, a few years prior, acted as a significant turning point. Gone was the view of American (or British) streets under a romantic glossy gaze. A fascination with cold war paranoia which began in the 60’s did continue but now we were also seeing the mean streets. The underbelly of London, New York, Chicago, Frisco, L.A etc. Perhaps the American and British cinema was catching up with some of Europe, or experimental boundary pushers in Asia, but regardless, this year may well have triggered the forthcoming golden period in cinema prior to the blockbuster boom.