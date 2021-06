Netflix’s Ray is an adaptation of some of the short stories written by legendary author, music composer, and filmmaker Satyajit Ray. The stories in this anthology series range across various genres including psychological horror, satire, comedy, and more. The psychological horror stories in the series can be compared to The Twilight Zone, without any sci-fi elements. However, I think Ray is much better than The Twilight Zone as it has some real storytelling instead of The Twilight Zone’s tiring formula where the entire episode relies on a gimmick that leads to the eventual downfall of the protagonist. The release date for Netflix’s Ray is June 25, 2021 from 12:30pm.