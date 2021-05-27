Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Baltimore; Baltimore City; Cecil; Harford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HARFORD...EAST CENTRAL BALTIMORE AND NORTHWESTERN CECIL COUNTIES AND NORTHEASTERN BALTIMORE CITY At 515 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bel Air North to near Fallston to Towson, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported tree and structure damage in the area of Jacksonville, MD. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Baltimore, Middle River, Towson, Bel Air South, Parkville, Bel Air North, Carney, Perry Hall, Rosedale, Rossville, Timonium, White Marsh, Fallston, Hampton, Kingsville, Pleasant Hills, Jarrettsville, Lutherville-Timonium, Joppatowne and Lutherville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH