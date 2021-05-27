Cancel
Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast Suffolk by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Southeast Suffolk County. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT this morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Assumption Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Assumption by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-08 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Assumption THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN ASSUMPTION, NORTHWESTERN LAFOURCHE, ST. JAMES AND WEST CENTRAL ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISHES At 457 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations north of Thibodaux may have seen more than 2 inches of rain in less than 45 minutes. Some locations that will experience flooding include Gramercy, Lutcher, Convent, Chackbay, North Vacherie, South Vacherie, Labadieville, Wallace, Supreme and Garyville. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Harris County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-04 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Harris THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR HARRIS COUNTY Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat as diminishing rain will allow for any remaining localized flooding to improve more rapidly. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Harris County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-04 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Harris THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR HARRIS AND SOUTHERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. In the eastern half of the area, flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. In the western half of the area, light to moderate rain continues to prolong the improvement in conditions and a new advisory will be issued. Please see the bulletin for that advisory for more details. Continue to heed remaining road closures.
Halifax County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Halifax FLOOD ADVISORY THAT WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN EDGECOMBE, CENTRAL HALIFAX AND NORTHEASTERN NASH COUNTIES WAS REPLACED BY A FLASH FLOOD WARNING The threat for widespread flooding has increased over the area. Therefore the Flood Advisory has been replaced by a Flood Warning. Please refer to that bulletin for more information.
Brooklyn, NYweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Kings (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk, Southern Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-04 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-04 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Kings (Brooklyn); Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Southern Nassau, Southern Queens, Kings (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk and Southwest Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Washakie County, WYweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Southeast Big Horn Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-04 08:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-05 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southeast Big Horn Basin .Warm temperatures may melt high mountain snowpack and increase river flows. FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Flood Watch for a portion of north central Wyoming, including the following area, Southeast Big Horn Basin near Tensleep. * Through Saturday morning * Water level at 3.7 ft along the Tensleep Creek, as of 0700 Fri June 4th. This is 0.2 ft above Action Stage. * There remains at least 15 inches of snow on the ground above 9000 feet. Above normal to near record temperatures today will lead to active snow melt.
Currituck County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Western Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-04 03:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Western Currituck FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of northeast North Carolina, including the following area, Western Currituck. * Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain, will continue through this morning. Much of the region has already received locally heavy rainfall since Wednesday evening. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected, with locally higher amounts possible. This will lead to the potential for flash flooding. * Low lying areas near creeks, streams, and rivers and locations with poor drainage could become inundated with floodwater and inaccessible. Flooding of roadways and road closures are also possible.
Cecil County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-04 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cecil FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR WEST CENTRAL CECIL COUNTY At 955 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving showers and thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall moving into northern Cecil County. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen from earlier thunderstorms. Some locations that may experience flooding include Havre De Grace... Calvert North East... Rising Sun Zion... Bay View Farmington... West Nottingham Lombard... Pleasant Hill Blake... Richardsmere Fair Hill... Andora Cherry Hill... Octoraro Conowingo... Barksdale Appleton... Glen Westover Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
Fresno County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 12:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-03 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Sierra SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN MARIPOSA AND SOUTHEASTERN TUOLUMNE COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM PDT At 355 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Yosemite Valley, or 19 miles southwest of Lee Vining, moving north at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Merced Lake High Sierra Camp, Vogelsang High Sierra Camp, Sunrise High Sierra Camp, Tenaya Lake and Merced Lake Ranger Station.
Baltimore County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baltimore, Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 21:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Baltimore; Harford FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL BALTIMORE AND HARFORD COUNTIES At 912 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain continue in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that may experience flooding include Cockeysville... Fallston Jarrettsville... Monkton Glencoe... Phoenix Sparks... Hereford Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
Baltimore County, MDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baltimore, Baltimore City, Cecil, Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Baltimore; Baltimore City; Cecil; Harford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HARFORD...EAST CENTRAL BALTIMORE AND NORTHWESTERN CECIL COUNTIES AND NORTHEASTERN BALTIMORE CITY At 515 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bel Air North to near Fallston to Towson, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported tree and structure damage in the area of Jacksonville, MD. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Baltimore, Middle River, Towson, Bel Air South, Parkville, Bel Air North, Carney, Perry Hall, Rosedale, Rossville, Timonium, White Marsh, Fallston, Hampton, Kingsville, Pleasant Hills, Jarrettsville, Lutherville-Timonium, Joppatowne and Lutherville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH