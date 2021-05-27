Coastal Flood Statement issued for New York (Manhattan) by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: New York (Manhattan) * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...New York (Manhattan) County. * WHEN...This evening. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline.alerts.weather.gov