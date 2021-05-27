Cancel
Environment

Coastal Flood Statement issued for New York (Manhattan) by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: New York (Manhattan) * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...New York (Manhattan) County. * WHEN...This evening. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline.

alerts.weather.gov
Harris County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-04 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Harris THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR HARRIS COUNTY Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat as diminishing rain will allow for any remaining localized flooding to improve more rapidly. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Cecil County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-04 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cecil FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR WEST CENTRAL CECIL COUNTY At 955 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving showers and thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall moving into northern Cecil County. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen from earlier thunderstorms. Some locations that may experience flooding include Havre De Grace... Calvert North East... Rising Sun Zion... Bay View Farmington... West Nottingham Lombard... Pleasant Hill Blake... Richardsmere Fair Hill... Andora Cherry Hill... Octoraro Conowingo... Barksdale Appleton... Glen Westover Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Austin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-04 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Austin The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Austin County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 419 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Katy, Sealy, Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, Hockley, Waller, Pine Island, San Felipe, Pattison and Monaville.
Baltimore County, MDweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Baltimore, Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-04 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Baltimore; Harford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Baltimore County in northern Maryland Northeastern Harford County in northern Maryland * Until midnight EDT. * At 629 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Cockeysville... Aberdeen Havre De Grace... Towson Bel Air South... Parkville Bel Air North... Carney Perry Hall... Timonium Fallston... Hampton Kingsville... Pleasant Hills Lutherville-Timonium... Lutherville Darlington... Benson Bynum... Hickory Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area into early this evening. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Harris County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-04 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Harris The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Austin County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 419 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Katy, Sealy, Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, Hockley, Waller, Pine Island, San Felipe, Pattison and Monaville.
Duplin County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Duplin, Lenoir by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Duplin; Lenoir FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of eastern North Carolina, including the following areas, Duplin and Lenoir. * Through Friday morning. * Frequent heavy showers and possible thunderstorms with torrential downpours are expected over the eastern North Carolina coastal plain through early Friday. This comes after heavy rainfall the past 24 hours totaling 1 to 3 inches. An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain are expected through tonight, with isolated amounts of 4 to 5 inches possible. This additional rainfall will lead to the risk of localized flash flooding from increased runoff of now saturated soils.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Anasco, Rincon by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-04 14:52:00 Expires: 2021-06-04 16:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguada; Anasco; Rincon The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Aguada in Puerto Rico Anasco in Puerto Rico Rincon in Puerto Rico * Until 345 PM AST. * At 152 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Cumberland County, MEweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-05 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-05 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Beach Hazards Statement is issued on days when a significant number of boats and paddlecraft are expected to be out on the water and when warm air temperatures may cause people to underestimate the danger of the cold water. Paddle smart from the start. Always wear your life jacket. Be aware of wind conditions, tides, and localized currents. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities. The warm air temperatures in the 70s and 80s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the low to mid 50s. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal York, Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal Waldo Counties. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on boats or paddlecraft should use extreme caution to avoid this threat.
Fresno County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 12:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-03 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Sierra SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN MARIPOSA AND SOUTHEASTERN TUOLUMNE COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM PDT At 355 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Yosemite Valley, or 19 miles southwest of Lee Vining, moving north at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Merced Lake High Sierra Camp, Vogelsang High Sierra Camp, Sunrise High Sierra Camp, Tenaya Lake and Merced Lake Ranger Station.
Waller County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Waller, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 09:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Waller; Washington The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Austin County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 419 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Katy, Sealy, Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, Hockley, Waller, Pine Island, San Felipe, Pattison and Monaville.
Bladen County, NCweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-03 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-04 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender .A moisture rich air mass and southerly wind flow, is expected to direct showers and thunderstorms capable of repeated heavy rain over the watch area tonight and early Friday. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Watch for a portion of southeast North Carolina, including the following areas, Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender, Columbus, Inland Brunswick, Inland New Hanover and Inland Pender. * Through Friday morning. * Rain amounts of 2 to 4 inches is expected on top of damp ground, with locally up to 6 inches possible in isolated locations. * This may lead to areas of flooding in the watch area, especially in known, poor drainage areas, as well as dangerous ponding on highways.