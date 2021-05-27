Maintenance I Worker Job Opening

The City of International Falls Invites applications for position of MAINTENANCE WORKER I. This full-time position performs a variety of semi-skilled and skilled maintenance work in the construction, operation, repair and maintenance of the City’s water, sanitary, and storm sewer systems, parks, buildings, and streets. Operates a variety of light equipment and hand tools. Work shall be completed in a professional, “workman-like” manner. All conduct must be safe and courteous. Performs related work as apparent or assigned and at all times provides safe, high quality services to the public and other departments as needed. The full-time hourly wage range for the position in 2021 is $20.83 to $28.69, with benefits per the union collective bargaining agreement. Minimum qualifications require a High School Diploma or GED; Basic knowledge of a sanitary sewer collection system and water distribution system; Shall at all times work courteously with the general public and City staff; Shall be required to obtain a Class B Commercial Driver’s license within 6 months following date of employment; Shall be required to obtain a Class D water license and a sewer collection license not more than two (2) years from meeting the minimum requirements to take the test; Building and grounds maintenance experience; Ability to make accurate arithmetic computations; Effective verbal, electronic, and written communication skills with attention to detail and follow-up; Ability to perform all physical aspects of the position; and satisfactorily complete a background investigation.