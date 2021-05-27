Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
International Falls, MN

Maintenance I Worker Job Opening

international-falls.mn.us
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of International Falls Invites applications for position of MAINTENANCE WORKER I. This full-time position performs a variety of semi-skilled and skilled maintenance work in the construction, operation, repair and maintenance of the City’s water, sanitary, and storm sewer systems, parks, buildings, and streets. Operates a variety of light equipment and hand tools. Work shall be completed in a professional, “workman-like” manner. All conduct must be safe and courteous. Performs related work as apparent or assigned and at all times provides safe, high quality services to the public and other departments as needed. The full-time hourly wage range for the position in 2021 is $20.83 to $28.69, with benefits per the union collective bargaining agreement. Minimum qualifications require a High School Diploma or GED; Basic knowledge of a sanitary sewer collection system and water distribution system; Shall at all times work courteously with the general public and City staff; Shall be required to obtain a Class B Commercial Driver’s license within 6 months following date of employment; Shall be required to obtain a Class D water license and a sewer collection license not more than two (2) years from meeting the minimum requirements to take the test; Building and grounds maintenance experience; Ability to make accurate arithmetic computations; Effective verbal, electronic, and written communication skills with attention to detail and follow-up; Ability to perform all physical aspects of the position; and satisfactorily complete a background investigation.

www.ci.international-falls.mn.us
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
International Falls, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Staff#Hourly Wage#Basic Skills#School Systems#Ged#Director Of Public Works#City Of#Print#Journal Maintenance#Maintenance Worker#Maintenance Experience#Employment#Minimum Qualifications#Building#Storm Sewer Systems#Benefits#Communication Skills#Basic Knowledge#General Public#Application Packets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Independent

TV reporter who broke story of Bill Clinton tarmac meeting with Loretta Lynch dies of apparent suicide

The death of Birmingham TV anchor and former Alabama college football player Christopher Sign is being investigated as a suicide, police have said.After a 911 call at 8.13am on Saturday, police and fire personnel arrived at a residence in Hoover, south of Birmingham, Alabama, and found the 45-year-old dead. “Our deepest sympathy is shared with Chris’s loving family and close friends,” the Vice President and General Manager of Sinclair Broadcast Group Eric Land said. “We have lost a revered colleague whose indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity. We can only...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
NBC News

Woman killed after car drives into protesters in Minneapolis

A woman was killed and another person was injured after a car drove into protesters in Minneapolis late Sunday night, according to police. Minneapolis Police said in a statement that the driver, who protesters pulled from the car after the collision, was taken into police custody. He also received treatment at an area hospital.
POTUSPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Israel swears in new coalition, ending Netanyahu's long rule

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel’s parliament on Sunday narrowly approved a new coalition government, ending the historic 12-year rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and sending the polarizing leader into the opposition. Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu turned rival, became prime minister after the 60-59 vote. Promising to...