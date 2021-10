PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona State Fair officially opens Friday night after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's one of the largest events for the state and several vendors are excited to welcome visitors back in. One major change for this year is that there won't be a concert series. But the rest of the fun, including competitive events, rides, live performances, monster trucks, high school and Indian rodeos are being showcased.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO