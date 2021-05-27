Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Payne by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Payne The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Lincoln County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Payne County in central Oklahoma * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 329 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southeast of Cushing to near Davenport, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cushing, Chandler, Stroud, Davenport, Wellston, Carney, Tryon, Agra, Warwick, Kendrick, Avery and Parkland. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov