Evening Top Rope Rock Climbing

 7 days ago

Registration is required for this activity. Contact leader for location. Top rope climbing starts about 5pm; until dusk. Climbers are asked to bring their own Top Rope set-up and set up with our clubs best practice procedures. If unfamiliar with our set ups, contact the leaders for that day. All participants must bring their own harness, helmet, shoes, belay device and carabiners (helmets required). Participation, equipment, and top rope set-ups subject to review and approval by leaders. First-time climbers with CT-AMC need to contact leader. Notification of cancellation due to weather will be posted on the CT AMC Climbing/Mountaineering Facebook group.

