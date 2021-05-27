Evening Top Rope Rock Climbing

Whether you’re a tree hugger or just looking to get some fresh air after months in quarantine, McConnells Mill State Park makes for an exciting nearby day trip. Prehistoric, glacial drainage cut a deep gorge into the landscape, leaving some spectacular boulders and waterfalls. Remember—it’s called Slippery Rock Creek for a reason. Stay on the trails, don’t swim, and enjoy your fishing, hiking, hunting, rock climbing, or whitewater boating safely. The park is also a prime spot for bird-watching or observing (from a distance) any wildlife, such as beavers or groundhogs. The park takes its name from Thomas McConnell, who bought a gristmill on the creek in 1875. He later added water turbines and roller mills, which visitors can see for free during the preserved mill’s normal operating hours. The nearby covered bridge is a National Historic Landmark. Bring a picnic basket or grab food from a nearby establishment, such as North Country Brewing Company in Slippery Rock. (CM)