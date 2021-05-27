CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

David Roberts Memorial hike #3 AT - Route 341 to Indian Rocks View (B2B)

outdoors.org
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. This is the second part of the Second section of the six hikes to cover the Connecticut portion of the AT. Many of...

activities.outdoors.org

Comments / 0

Related
outdoors.org

Working on the NE67 (New England 67) - Maine Hiking Weekend

Registration is required for this activity. Ready to explore new mountains beyond the NH48 and work toward completing the NE67? Join us for a weekend adventure to Maine as we attempt to summit seven 4ks in the Rangeley/Eustis area on the New England 67 list. We will stay 3 nights at a conveniently located hotel in Stratton (a village in Eustis). Planned hikes over the 3 days include: Bigelows (Avery and West) ~12 miles/3500 ft elev. gain; Abraham/Spaulding/Sugarloaf traverse ~13 miles/4500 ft elev. gain; and Saddleback/Horn ~6.8 miles/2600 ft elev gain. Once registered and accepted on the trip, a detailed itinerary will be shared. The itinerary is subject to change based on weather at the discretion of the hike leaders. Trip will run rain or shine. The pace of these hikes will be moderate and will be set by the slowest hiker. We will start and finish as a group. Recent hiking experience on terrain similar to this hike is a prerequisite and the endurance to hike three consecutive days covering a total of ~ 32 miles and ~10600 feet of elevation gain. The ideal participant will be actively hiking during the 3 months prior to this trip to include back-to-back days with similar mileage and elevation gain. The motel will provide a continental breakfast each morning, and one group dinner will be arranged by the leaders for Saturday night. Participants are responsible for transportation to Stratton, as well as, their own lunches, trail snacks, and dinner on Friday and Sunday nights. There are several restaurants in the area for dinner, and if you prefer to cook your own meal, a full kitchen at the motel is available for guests. Registration Procedure: Registration is required. To request registration, click on Register Now, and enter the required information. Once the request for registration is received, a hike leader will be in touch with regards to next steps. Only hikers whose registration is updated to confirmed may participate in the hike.
MAINE STATE
outdoors.org

Hike Barn Island Wildlife Management Area (Easy)

Registration is required for this activity. Easy hike around Barn Island, 2 to 2.5 mph pace, along the dike across the salt marsh which is showing great fall colors (red glasswort), and then a loop around the perimeter of the area linking the fire roads, for a total of 5-6 miles. Mostly flat terrain. Bring a quart of water, snacks, raingear as needed, binoculars optional,
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

AT Day - Bulls Bridge to Route 341 (B3B, Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. Please register for this hike. Approximately 8 miles at a moderate pace but on strenuous terrain, with breaks as needed. Hike from Schaghticoke Rd. trailhead along ridge skirting the Schaghticoke Reservation, near Mount Schaghticoke (1,331'), Indian Rocks (1,331'), and Mount Algo (1,160'), and down to Route 341. Meet at 9:00 am, AT parking area on Route 341 approximately 0.8 miles west of junction of Route 7 and Route 341 in Kent for carpool (2-persons maximum per car) leaving at 9:15 am. Masks required when not socially distanced. Limited to 10 hikers including leader, registration required. CL welcome.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

AT Day YM hike (20's-30's and young-at-heart) - West Cornwall Rd. to Route 112 & Route 7 (Strenuous)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). This section is just under 7 miles and strenuous. Heading north on the AT from West Cornwall Rd, the trail ascends through boulders of Roger's Ramp with southeast views of Housatonic River Valley. It then ascends southwest shoulder of Mt Easter (1390') with westerly views, proceeding on ridge to northwest views from Hang Glider View. A long moderate descent follows to Rte. 7 and a pleasant walk along the river to cars. Bring at least 2 quarts of water, hiking boots, snacks and lunch.. Meet at AT trailhead near junction of Rtes. 7 & 112 in Salisbury/Falls Village at 9:00 am for a prompt 9:15 am carpool to W. Cornwall trailhead. Please register with leader.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
outdoors.org

AT Day: AT Route 41 to Undermountain Trail (B3B, Moderate/Vigorous)

Undermountain parking lot, Route 41, Salisbury CT,. Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approximately 7 miles with one long climb up to Lion's Head, rewarded with great views. Moderate pace. Meet at 9:30 am at the Undermountain parking lot on Route 41 approximately 3 miles north of Salisbury. We will leave there at 9:45 am to carpool to the start of the hike. Bring at least 2 quarts of water, hiking boots/shoes, snacks and lunch. Optional BBQ at Macedonia Brook State Park after hike. Steady rain cancels. CL welcome.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Valley Forge Hike Hills and Trails (5-6 miles)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

AT Day: Historic Appalachian Trail in Kent (Moderate, C3C)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Choose to hike either 4.5 or 5.5 miles. Hike to Caleb's Peak on the "old" AT, the path used before the trail was rerouted around Macedonia Brook State Park. Stop for a snack and great views of the Housatonic River Valley from the peak. The extra mile is an optional hike to a viewpoint that comes at the end of the hike. After hike, drive just 5 minutes to the AT Day BBQ at Macedonia Brook State Park (optional). Meet 11:00 am at Pond Mt. Natural Area parking lot. At junction of Rte 7 and Rte 341, travel west on Rte 341 for approx. 1.7 miles. Turn right on Macedonia Brook Rd. and travel approx. 0.9 mile to just before the Macedonia Park Boundary. Bear right on to Fuller Mountain Road and travel 0.7 mi. Signage and grassy parking area are on the right. The entrance is through an opening in the rock wall.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Silvermine Hike 8 Miles (Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Color is turning up north so lets go there! We'll meet at the Silvermine parking area and head north , then south and over Black MT with its beautiful views. Figure 8 miles. Quick pace. Rolling hills. Please let me know if you'll be joining us. NO DOGS Bring lunch, water and boots - micro-spikes not needed. Thanks. COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Ct#B2b
outdoors.org

AT Day: Route 4, Cornwall Bridge to Route 341, Kent (A2B, Strenuous)

AT parking area near the junction of Rt. 4 and Rt. 7,. Registration is required for this activity. 11 miles, quick pace-approximately 5-6 hours of hiking -including a mix of steep and moderate terrain, with some rock scrambles. Meet at 9:00 am at the AT parking area near the junction of Rt. 4 and Rt. 7 for a 9:15 am carpool to the start of the hike on Rt. 341. Highlights include Silver Hill, St. John's Ledges, and Caleb's Peak. Note: This is one of our longer hike options this year. If this is your first hike with us we suggest you contact the leaders in advance. Participants should have recent experience completing this distance. Optional AT Day BBQ at Macedonia Brook State Park after.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Hiking the 52 With A View? - Mts Morgan & Percival Loop (and the Terrifying 25 List!)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. (best time to call: before 9 PM) Join us for a loop hike of the scenic Morgan-Percival mountains located in Center Sandwich, NH. Mount Morgan and Mount Percival overlook Squam Lake in southern New Hampshire on the southern border of the White Mountain National Forest. These two small mountains make a popular loop hike with good scrambles and expansive views. These peaks are on both the 52 With A View and the Terrifying 25 lists. The trail climbs through open forest, arriving at a set of wooden ladders, that you can use to climb up to a viewpoint over the lake. The ladders lead to a small cave that you need to climb through, followed by a short scramble over open ledge. The hike via the Morgan-Percival Loop Trail is approximately 5 miles and has 1,460' of elevation gain leading to the 2,220' and 2,212' summits. You must be in good hiking condition with some recent mountain hiking experience and bring appropriate hiking gear. Participants will be asked about past hiking experience before acceptance. Our group will hike at a moderate pace (1.5 - 2 mph) and will be adjusted if needed to keep the group together. We will follow any COVID-19 requirements consistent with local/state guidelines. Participants will receive additional detailed information (including meeting location and time) via email approximately 1 week before the hike date. This hike is being led as a cross chapter hike between New Hampshire and Worcester chapters.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Devil's Den Preserve. B/3/C

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. Hike approximately 6-6.5 miles on a variety of woodland trails, including rocky ledges and outcrops forming the "spine" of the preserve and the Ambler Gorge. Expect typical CT ups and downs, with a few steeper ascents and very brief rocky scrambles. Pace will be moderate 1.5 to 2 mph., with a couple of breaks. Poles will be helpful on rocky trails covered with leaves and acorns. Bring water and snacks. Meet in the preserve's main parking lot at the end of Pent Road. No dogs, please. Heavy rain cancels. Make sure to park diagonally to maximize space.RSVP,s required by contacting the leader before 8 am the hike morning (texts or emails only). Group size will be limited; leader will maintain a wait list.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

AT Day: Macedonia Ridge Trail, Kent (B3A/B, Strenuous)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approximately 6.7-mile loop with several ups and downs and rock scrambles. Includes former portions of the AT in Connecticut. Rugged second half provides sweeping views of Taconic Range from Cobble Mountain summit (1350'). Expect at least 4 hours of hiking. Meet at 10:30 am, Macedonia Brook State Park parking lot near Park headquarters. From junction of Route 7 and Route 341 in Kent, head west on Route 341 about 1.7 miles, and turn right on Macedonia Brook Road. Follow for 0.9 miles to park boundary, where it becomes the main park road. Go straight for 1.1 miles to the Park Office, and continue 0.1 miles to parking on the left. Hike will end at pavilion for optional AT Day BBQ.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
outdoors.org

MT. CHOCORUA HIKE

Registration is required for this activity. "Chocorua's treeless granite pyramid is perhaps New England's most recognizable mountain. Reflected in the lake to its south, Chocorua is so picturesque that many claim it is the most-photographed mountain in America." (from "Into the Mountains" by Maggie Stier and Ron McAdow) It is believed that Chocorua was the name of an 18th century Native American man although no record of his life exists. There are several legends about Chocorua jumping to his death from the summit cliffs as he cursed the white man and his encroaching civilization. Although it has a modest 3,490 ft. elevation, Mt. Chocorua is very rugged with a 360 degree summit view of the surrounding lakes, mountains, and forests. For this moderately difficult hike we will approach the mountain from the north via the Champney Falls and Piper Trails. Total round trip hike length is 7.6 miles with 2250 feet of elevation gain. Spikes (MICROspikes, Hillsounds) will be required given the time of year and the strong possibility of ice on the trail. The last .6 miles of the trail is above tree-line. Group size will be limited to 5 participants. Contact the leader if you have questions about the hike. Online registration is required. AMC membership is not required for the online registration, but you will need to set up a free AMC online account if you do not already have one. Each person must register individually; you cannot register for a friend or household member. Once you have completed the online registration form the hike leader or coleader will contact you. The meeting location, time, and details will be emailed to the approved participants. All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it during hiking.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

FALLFEST - Southern Harriman History Hike of 7 to 8 miles (Moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Scenic AMC FallFest hike to explore the central part of Harriman Park including two lakes. We'll see some historical landmarks, trails and learn about 300 years of history of the area, see a forgotten cemetery and visit some CCC ruins. We will visit and traverse a slot-type canyon, better, in my opinion, than Elbow Brush.. Leaf color should be pretty good. Note this hike is 7-8 miles over hilly terrain and is moderate pace. In old AMC rating it would be 2C7-8 Because of limited parking we will meet at Lake Sebago Boat Launch Parking lot at about 915am in time for a 930 am departure and there is no public transportation due to coronavirus. Despite the recent easing of Covid-19 restrictions - out of consideration for all people who share the trails with us, all participants must 1) be free of COVID-19 infection to their knowledge 2) carry face masks 3) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol and 4) be prepared to observe social distancing.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Oswegatchie Hills Nature Preserve, Niantic Moderate (B3B/C)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approximately five mile hike on a well maintained trail system with some hills, minor stream crossings and rocky footing. (Poles are recommended). During this hike we will see the quartz pit, granite quarries, groves of pitch pine, check out a couple of ledge overlooks, and summit Niantic's highpoint, Mount Tabor. Meet at Oswegatchie Hills Nature Preserve, Memorial Park Dr., Niantic (East Lyme) CT. Bring water and snacks. Rain cancels. DIRECTIONS: From Rte. I-95 take Exit 74 (Rte. 161). Turn right on Rte. 161 South. Turn left at the Sunoco Station onto Oswegatchie Hill Rd and 1st left onto Memorial Park Dr. Best place to park is the paved parking lot located adjacent to the ballfields (5 Memorial Park Drive). Meet at 10:00 AM near the kiosk.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Delaware Water Gap - Dunnfield Creek, Sunfish Pond, & AT Loop Hike

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Mt. Morgan-Percival Loop (the Terrifying 25 List)

Registration is required for this activity. Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Lu Ann Laquerre 603-475-2481 (before 9 pm) Join us for a loop hike of the scenic Morgan-Percival mountains located in Center Sandwich, NH. Mount Morgan and Mount Percival overlook Squam Lake in southern New Hampshire on the southern border of the White Mountain National Forest. These two small mountains make a popular loop hike with good scrambles and expansive views. The trail climbs through open forest, arriving at a set of wooden ladders, that you can use to climb up to a viewpoint over the lake. The ladders lead to a small cave that you need to climb through, followed by a short scramble over open ledge. The hike via the Morgan-Percival Loop Trail is approximately 5 miles and has 1,460' of elevation gain leading to the 2,220' and 2,212' summits. You must be in good hiking condition with some recent mountain hiking experience and bring appropriate hiking gear. Participants will be asked about past hiking experience before acceptance. Our group will hike at a moderate pace (1.5 - 2 mph) and will be adjusted if needed to keep the group together. We will follow any COVID-19 requirements consistent with local/state guidelines. Participants will receive additional detailed information (including meeting location and time) via email approximately 1 week before the hike date. This hike is being led as a cross chapter hike between New Hampshire and Worcester chapters.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy