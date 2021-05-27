newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyler, TX

City unveils new Half Mile of History marker

ktbb.com
 3 days ago

TYLER — The City of Tyler unveiled a new Half Mile of History Marker Thursday at the Plaza Tower Atrium on the downtown square, honoring the Rotary Club of Tyler as the club celebrates 100 years. According to a city news release, the club was chartered May 1, 1920. Through the years, the club has supported education by highlighting area high school seniors and giving a banquet for Tyler Rotary Young Citizens Club members from Smith County since 1930. The club has contributed funds and support for all major organizations of Tyler, such as the Literacy Council of Tyler, the East Texas Symphony Orchestra, The Texas Rose Festival, and Tyler Museum of Art, according to the release.

ktbb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
County
Smith County, TX
Smith County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atrium#Rotary Club#Mile Markers#The Texas Rose Festival#History Marker Thursday#Stone Markers#Square#Rose
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Tyler, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler Parks, Keep Tyler Beautiful unveil new murals at Hillside Park art wall

Through her contribution to the Hillside Park art wall, Ingrid Horner, a Tyler resident of three years, said she wanted to provide a message that people could relate to. That message she created can be found in her colorful abstract mural with distorted letters saying, "Let Us Play." She wanted something that would appeal to youth and their parents visiting the park, located at 1111 E Erwin St.
Tyler, TXktbb.com

Tyler Piano & Organ Co. begins retirement sale

TYLER — After more than 80 years in business, Tyler Piano and Organ Company has sold its building on South Broadway and owner Bill Jeffreys is retiring. Jeffreys, who has owned the company for over 20 years, began liquidating all remaining inventory on May 15. The sale features a large inventory of remaining new and used pianos, player pianos, digital pianos, Hammond organs, and more, according to a news release. The company was established in 1940 and has had six locations around town. The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County will be relocating into the company’s current building.
Tyler, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

Build Your East Texas Business Network At Tyler Metro Chamber’s Mixer

Its a pretty exciting time to be a business owner with the world opening back up and folks going out to spend money. Now is the perfect time to get out there and promote your business or service but if you're a beginner or just trying to build up your network of other business owners to learn from, you need to be at the Tyler Metro Chamber's monthly mixer!
Tyler, TXKLTV

Caldwell Zoo celebrates 11th birthday for two elephants

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two big birthdays were celebrated this weekend. The Caldwell Zoo hosted an 11th birthday celebration for elephants Mac and Emanti, who are step brothers. Guests watched as the two got to eat their cardboard box cake. The boxes were filled with watermelon, hay, sassafras, and more for them to enjoy.
Jacksonville, TXJacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Chamber welcomes Express Employment

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Express Employment with a ribbon cutting at the Chamber office on Tuesday, May 11. Express Employment, located at 5609 S. Donnybrook Ave in Tyler, offers a variety of jobs including full-time, part-time and temporary positions. The business also provides staffing and workforce solutions to employers throughout the community.
Tyler, TXktbb.com

Tyler March for Babies set for May 22

TYLER — The March for Babies/March of Dimes “Mother of a Movement” Walk is being planned for May 22, 8:30 a.m.-12:00 noon, at Southside Park and Rose Rudman Trail on Shiloh Road in Tyler. According to a news release, organizers say their goal for this year is $8,000. Sponsors and organizers for the event include Christus Trinity Mother Frances, Healthy Me Healthy Babies, Net Health, WIC, and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Zeta Kappa Zeta Chapter. The March of Dimes works toward healthy moms and babies, with a focus on preterm birth and its complications.
Tyler, TXKLTV

Tyler Piano Company closing after 80 years of business

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Tyler Piano Company is closing its doors after 80 years of business in East Texas. The company used to have several stores in the East Texas area. The last remaining one was owned by Bill Jeffreys. Jeffreys is retiring after 20 years of ownership, bringing an end...
Tyler, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

3-year-old black Lab Axel needs family that loves outdoors

Axel is an amazing 3-year-old black Lab mix. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Axel weighs about 80 pounds, has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Axel would thrive as a member of an active family who loves camping and boating and other outdoor activities. Best of all, Axel is house trained. Axel will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Axel, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Tyler, TXKLTV

ETN: Brookshire Grocery Company to host FRESH 15 race Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Now host Kayla Lyons spoke to BGC racing director Ashleigh Endicott Friday about the upcoming FRESH 15 race scheduled for Saturday morning. The Brookshire Grocery Company will be hosting its eighth annual FRESH 15K race Saturday morning. For those that don’t feel ready to run a 15K race, there will also be a 5K race. Both the 15K and the 5K races will provide a scenic view of South Tyler. For children 12 and under, BGC will be offering a Lil’ FRESHie K race.
Tyler, TXKLTV

City of Tyler hosts ribbon cutting for Woldert Park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Tyler held a ribbon cutting for the newly renovated Woldert Park Thursday afternoon that had previously been postponed due to COVID-19. The park is equipped with a new playground, basketball courts, a splash pad and a baseball field named after former Tyler City Council member Ed Moore who passed away last December. Moore helped lead the charge in renovating the park and for one city council member Dr. Shirley McKellar that’s what makes the park grand opening bitter sweet because Moore was not able to see his project in its final form.
Tyler, TXPosted by
CBS19

Mosquitoes return to East Texas in droves

TYLER, Texas — With so many other problems going on in the world, one of East Texas’ rites of spring may have fallen under the radar: the return of mosquitos. Danny Snell, the owner of East Texas Mosquito and Pest Control, has said customers are asking them to get a jump start on exterminating.
Tyler, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Thousands participate in Brookshire's 8th annual Fresh 15 race

Amberly Arnold, of Rusk, was one of thousands to participate in the annual Fresh 15 event Saturday morning in Tyler. Arnold took on the race for the second year in a row along with friends Jana Cleveland and Lindsey Duffield. Arnold, who tackled the 15k event, said she enjoys the...
Tyler, TXktbb.com

Hubert Kidd Children’s Eye Clinic dedicated

TYLER — A longtime volunteer and donor was remembered recently with the dedication of The Hubert Kidd Children’s Eye Clinic at St. Paul Children’s Services. According to a news release from Tyler-based St. Paul, Hubert Kidd served on the agency’s Board of Directors from 1997- 2015. He especially loved the opportunity to serve the children from the “Wonderful Wednesday” program, according to the release. Kidd served on the finance committee and helped to secure the land where the current campus is located. (Pictured at left: Dr. Clayton Whitney, St. Paul’s director of ophthalmology, and Susie Kidd, who was Hubert Kidd’s wife.)
Lindale, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Lindale Area Chamber of Commerce presents annual Lindale Championship Rodeo

Hundreds came gathered this weekend at the Cross Brand Cowboy Church in Tyler to celebrate the 34th Patterson Ram Lindale Championship Rodeo. The Lindale Area Chamber of Commerce and the Edwards Team Realtors at Century 21 First Group presented the annual rodeo. Events included bull riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing...
Tyler, TXKLTV

Road closures planned in Tyler for Saturday’s FRESH 15 race

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Road closures are planned in Tyler this Saturday as this year’s FRESH 15 race commences. The annual 15K, 5K, and children’s 1K begin at 7:00 a.m. on March 6 from the FRESH by Brookshires store on Old Jacksonville Highway. Three Lakes Parkway will be closed from...
Tyler, TXeguidemagazine.com

CAIN Concert June 25th at Tyler Metro

Encouragement Media Group/ 89.5 KVNE is so excited to have artists of Rise Up Lazarus, Yes He Will and many more! This will be a FUN event and we are super pumped to be with you at Tyler Metro Church!. VIP tickets include early seating (not assigned seats), a signed...