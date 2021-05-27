Thursday Evening Oaks (Easy, but brisk paced)

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a 4.9 mile easy hike along the Appalachian Trail to the Dover Oak Tree in Pawling. The elevation gain is about 820 feet. If we walk at a moderate pace, it should be about a 3 hour hike. (If everyone would like to go further, we can continue up to Cat Rocks. From the Dover Oak, up to Cat Rocks, would be an additional 2 miles round trip, with another 646 feet elevation gain.) We will begin our hike at the boardwalk that spans the Great Swamp, New York State's third largest freshwater wetlands, before entering a lush forest, which will take us to the top of Corbin Hill, where we will walk along open fields before heading back down hill to arrive at the Dover Oak, which is 300 years old, and is reported to be the largest tree on the Appalachian Trail, with a 20' circumference. We will stop for lunch here and then either head back or continue on to Cat Rocks, if everyone in the group would like to do this. The trail to Cat Rocks is steep, however the views are well worth it and the walk up is lovely. This is a family friendly hike and is accessible via Metro-North. Preliminary COVID-19 Statement: All participants must 1) be free of COVID-19 infection to their knowledge 2) carry face masks 3) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol and 4) be prepared to observe social distancing. A lengthier and more detailed waiver is filed with registration.