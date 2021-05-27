Cancel
‘Slasher: Flesh & Blood’ starring David Cronenberg comes to Shudder

By Nathaniel Muir
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Slasher: Flesh & Blood is a new event series starring horror legend David Cronenberg that will be coming to horror streaming network Shudder. The series follows a wealthy, dysfunctional family that gathers for a reunion on a secluded island only to learn they’ll be pitted against one another in a cruel game of life and death, all while being stalked by a mysterious masked killer. Nothing is what it seems and no one is safe as the tension – and body count – ratchets up.

