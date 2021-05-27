Cancel
TRAIL TRACE THE BLUE HILLS HIKE, MAY 27, 6-8PM GROUP A

outdoors.org
 7 days ago

Registration is required for this activity. Trail Trace The Blue Hills, May 27, 6-8 PM, Group A Thursday, May 27, 2021, 6:00PM - 8:00PM Open Join us for the 16th year of this popular series. We hike at a moderate pace for 2 to 3 hours in the Blue Hills reservation every Thursday. Group size is limited to 10 however on weeks when we have additional leaders a second hike will be posted for the same time. This is a great way to end your day, get outside, strengthen your hiking legs, and socialize with a nice group of people. Come for one Thursday or come for them all. Appropriate hiking clothes and a small backpack are required. Hiking shoes or other functional footwear are required (no work shoes or gym shoes). We hike until sunset so you must bring a headlamp in case we end up hiking out after dark. As this is a series, participants will be screened for their initial hike and will not be 'rescreened' subsequently, but participants will need to register for each hike when it is posted. You must bring and be willing to wear a face covering in compliance with local, state, and AMC requirements. All participants must bring masks and be prepared to wear them in case social distancing becomes difficult. Anyone who does not register or does not bring a face covering will not be allowed to join the activity. Group size is limited and activities are often wait-listed, so please cancel your registration if you can no longer attend or are not feeling well. Online registration is required. AMC membership is not required, but you will need to set up a free AMC online account if you do not already have one. Click "Register" button to accept the risks, provide contact info, and sign the AMC liability waiver. Each person must register individually; you cannot register for a friend or household member.

activities.outdoors.org
