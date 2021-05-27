Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Nationwide and online, growing support for Wuhan Lab leak theory to be investigated

By KRISTINE FRAZAO
Posted by 
FOX26
FOX26
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (SBG) - In Washington and nationwide, a growing acceptance of the potential COVID-19 may have leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China. Some lawmakers say it's about time. "Interestingly, in the last two weeks, we've gone from calling people like me saying it's a conspiracy theory to now left and right both virtually convinced this came from a lab," Sen Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Sinclair's "The National Desk" Thursday morning.

kmph.com
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Scientists#Security Experts#U S Intelligence#Wuhan Lab#Sbg#The White House#State#Abc#The Wall Street Journal#The Washington Post#The National Desk#Nationwide#Conspiracy Theory#Ongoing Investigations#Public Health Experts#Super Laboratory#False Claims#Intelligence Agencies#Consultation#Pathogens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Country
China
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘Lunatic Conspiracy Theories’ Here’s How Liberal Fact Checkers Treated People Who Supported Lab Leak Theory

Liberal media fact checkers were quick to label reporters and lawmakers who supported the lab leak theory as conspiracy theorists in the wake of the 2020 coronavirus outbreak. “We can’t disregard these as lunatic conspiracy theories on the fringes,” Fairness & Accuracy In Reporting, a progressive media watchdog, stated in an April 2020 article about the lab leak theory. “These speculations, rumors and outright lies have a way of starting in partisan media.”
U.S. PoliticsReason.com

"How the Liberal Media Dismissed the Lab-Leak Theory and Smeared Its Supporters"

When Nicholson Baker wrote a cover story for New York laying out the evidence that COVID-19 may have originated in a lab in Wuhan, China, the hypothesis was still highly controversial. In the months that have followed, and especially over the last week, it's gained more and more credibility. A week ago, 18 prominent scientists signed a letter published in Science calling for an open investigation into the virus's origins. This weekend, the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. intelligence believes three researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology became sick enough in November 2019 to require hospitalization, lending even more credence to the possibility of a lab leak.
ScienceTelegraph

The Wuhan lab leak was always a credible theory - so why did scientists dismiss it?

In Dominic Cummings’ ideal society, government would be run by a select band of scientists who, in times of crisis, would be awarded dictatorial powers. Just what a hellish place this would be is demonstrated by the evolution of the theory that Covid might have a man-made origin. Scientific method might be designed to tease out objective truth, yet scientists are foremost human beings who, like everyone else, are infused with political opinions, not to mention emotions of jealousy, rivalry, revenge and all the rest.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

COVID-19 origin: Fresh credence to Wuhan lab-leak theory

By Vishu AdhanaNew Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Eighteen months since China reported the first patient with Covid-19 like symptoms, the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus has spread like wildfire over the world claiming the lives of over 35 lakh people and infecting over 16.8 crore in more than 180 countries. Moreover,...
Science10NEWS

Dr. Fauci 'not convinced' coronavirus developed naturally

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top immunologist who lead the COVID-19 response in the United States, said he's "not convinced" that the deadly virus was naturally developed and encouraged further investigation into its origins. During a Poynter event earlier this month, Fauci was asked by PolitiFact managing editor Katie...
Sciencealaturkanews.com

Why has the Wuhan lab-leak theory resurfaced?

Previously shunned by mainstream media, the #Wuhanlab-leak theory about the origins of the coronavirus is back in the headlines. Here is why. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe. Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive. Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook. Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter. Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram. Visit our website: http://trt.world.
Public Healthalaturkanews.com

‘Outnumbered’ slams media for 180 on Wuhan lab leak theory

The 'Outnumbered’ panel discusses the media’s sudden coverage of the Wuhan lab leak theory which some assert was the source of COVID-19. #FoxNews Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS. Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com. Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/ FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

China Outraged at Growing ‘Lab Leak Theory’ Speculation in U.S., U.K.

China has expressed outrage at growing speculation in Western countries that the coronavirus may have originated in a Chinese laboratory, slamming new – and unproven – intelligence assessments and saying its scientists plan to rebut a theory Beijing considers politically driven. "It's ridiculous to ask intelligence units to do the...
Public HealthWashington Examiner

PolitiFact retracts Wuhan lab theory ‘fact-check’

An awful lot of people in the press were eager last year, maybe a little too eager, to dismiss the theory suggesting the COVID-19 virus originated in a lab in Wuhan, China. It was foolish then to reject the theory outright without any conclusive evidence. It looks even more foolish now, as evidence continues to mount showing the theory may actually be correct. PolitiFact especially looks foolish this week following the retraction of a “fact-check” that originally awarded a “pants on fire” rating to a doctor who claimed last year COVID-19 is a “man-made virus created in the lab.”
CancerAS.com

Why is the Wuhan lab-leak theory coming up despite the WHO having already researched it?

On Wednesday it was announced that President Biden had called for further review into the origins of covid-19 as United States intelligence considers two competing scenarios. The explanation forwarded by the World Health Organisation suggests that the virus was the result of a natural mutation that allowed it to spread to humans, but there are claims that the SARS-CoV-2 virus may have emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Public Healthfloridianpress.com

Wuhan ‘Lab Leak’ Coronavirus Theory Scrutinized By Mainstream Media As ‘Fringe’ Is Now Confirmed As Serious Possibility

Before the coronavirus pandemic would put the world into a standstill, the idea initially asserted by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) suggesting that the virus was accidentally leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China that the mainstream media aggressively dismissed as a “fringe” and “debunked” theory is now being treated as a serious possibility.