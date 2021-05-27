Nationwide and online, growing support for Wuhan Lab leak theory to be investigated
WASHINGTON (SBG) - In Washington and nationwide, a growing acceptance of the potential COVID-19 may have leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China. Some lawmakers say it's about time. "Interestingly, in the last two weeks, we've gone from calling people like me saying it's a conspiracy theory to now left and right both virtually convinced this came from a lab," Sen Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Sinclair's "The National Desk" Thursday morning.kmph.com