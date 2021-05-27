Cancel
Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest Suffolk by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southwest Suffolk County. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, from 6 AM EDT this morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline with the high tide cycle late tonight.

alerts.weather.gov
#Rip Currents#Southwest Suffolk County#Dangerous Rip#Inundation#Target Area#Moderate Certainty#Severity#Drive#Vulnerable Areas#Face#Half Foot#Ground Level
