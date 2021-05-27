Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wellfleet, MA

Hike Wellfleet

outdoors.org
 7 days ago

Registration is required for this activity. 2.5 hour easy hike. Visit National Seashore woods trails, sea shore beach views, and ponds. Bring water and snacks. Boot traction devices and poles may be required if icy conditions. Must have hiked similar distances recently and be able to maintain a moderate pace. You must bring and be willing to wear a face covering in compliance with local, state, and AMC requirements. Per MA executive order (https://www.mass.gov/doc/covid-19-order-55/download), a face covering must be worn for the entire activity. Please have your face covering on when we circle up. Anyone who does not register or does not wear a face covering will not be allowed to join the hike. Group size is limited and activities are often waitlisted, so please cancel your registration if you can no longer attend or are not feeling well. Online registration is required. AMC membership is not required, but you will need to set up a free AMC online account if you do not already have one. Click "Register" button to accept the risks, provide contact info, and sign the AMC liability waiver. Each person must register individually; you cannot register for a friend or household member.

activities.outdoors.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Wellfleet, MA
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod#Woods#Hike Wellfleet#Location Wellfleet#Per Ma#Shore Beach Views#Contact Info#Online Registration#Cost Free#Icy Conditions#Amc Membership#Ponds#Ma Executive Order#Amc Requirements#Group Size#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Active Berkshire Wildland Fire Is Largest In Massachusetts In 12 Years

Massachusetts officials say an ongoing wildland fire in Northern Berkshire County is the state’s largest in over a decade. The East Mountain Fire began as a brushfire in Williamstown on Friday, and has spread thanks to wind events over into the Clarksburg State Forest. More than 120 firefighters from 19 surrounding towns and state units are attempting to contain it. Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini spoke Monday afternoon.
Orleans, MAWicked Local

Housing is a worthwhile investment on Cape Cod

Brewster, Eastham, Orleans and Wellfleet residents voted in favor of a $131.8 million Nauset Regional High School building project. Voters also gave the go-ahead a few years ago to build a new Cape Cod Regional Technical High School in Harwich for $128 million. Bourne recently built a new $40 million intermediate school to replace an aging one.
Massachusetts StateNew Haven Register

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Barnstable County, MAcapecodtimes.com

WRITE TO KNOW

Dear Write to Know: Would you like to be a volunteer? The Yarmouth Food Pantry, 845 Route 28, South Yarmouth needs volunteers on Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to noon each week to assist with unloading a delivery truck of food from the Greater Boston Food Bank. Interested people must be fully vaccinated and capable of lifting boxes weighing up to 40-50 lbs. Please contact Joe MacLelland, Procurement Manager, Yarmouth Food Pantry at email: joeralph@comcast.net.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Caught in Southie

City of Boston’s following Massachusetts lifting COVID-19 restriction on May 29th

Mayor Kim Janey announced on Monday afternoon that Boston will reopen along with the rest of Massachusetts without COVID-19 restrictions!. Earlier on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker stated that Massachusetts will drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and its mask mandate on May 29th! All businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC’s new guidance over Memorial Day weekend.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

Here’s what happens May 29 as Massachusetts lifts most COVID-19 restrictions

Massachusetts will lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions on May 29, moving up the reopening timeline by about two months. The state’s current mask order will be rescinded on that date, with Massachusetts aligning with the guidance for fully vaccinated people issued last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masks will still be required in some settings, including on public transportation, and businesses can set their own requirements for vaccinations and masking.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants seek extension of COVID-19 relief measures

To-go cocktail sales and caps on fees charged by third-party delivery services have helped restaurants keep the lights on while their operations have been limited during the COVID-19 crisis, restaurant owners said Monday as they made the case for extending those temporary measures beyond the current state of emergency. To...
Wellfleet, MAprovidencejournal.com

Direct-to-consumer approach pays off for Wellfleet shellfishermen

WELLFLEET — Johnny "Clam" Mankevetch stood inside a Holbrook Oyster van earlier this month, bent over buckets of fresh shellfish. The hood of his sweatshirt was pulled over a bright orange cap. With a mask covering his nose and mouth, he listened for Ryan Curley to call out the next customer order.
Massachusetts StateWorcester Business Journal

Mass. gas prices reach most expensive level since 2014

The average gasoline price in Massachusetts on Monday increased 5 cents from last week, which comes a week after it rose 6 cents per gallon, according to a report from travel association AAA Northeast. The current average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.91. Two weeks ahead...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Barnstable, MAcapecod.com

Barnstable County Real Estate Values Continue To Spike

BARNSTABLE – Property values and volume of sales continue to spike for the Cape Cod real estate market. This past April, volume of real estate sales was up 46.4 % from April of 2020. Excluding property sales below $50,000, the median sale price for Barnstable County this April was $519,950, and a total of 688 deeds recorded.