Registration is required for this activity. Come join us for an easy hike at the Westfield Reservoir in Granville. We will walk to the spillway and turn around and walk back to our cars. The trail is on a closed road and flat. Total milage about 3 miles. The Lady's Slippers, Columbine, Starflowers, and other wildflowers should still be blooming, but if not, new wildflowers will take their place. This hike is geared to folks who are just starting to hike and will offer hiking tips. All you will need for the hike is two liters of water and something to carry it in, and a snack as well as a comfortable closed toed shoe to hike in. While we are all out hiking for our health, the Granville Country Store and the Granville Scoop Ice Cream Shop are right there…. Information on this morning hike time and directions will be sent to hike participants.