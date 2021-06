(The Center Square) – In the last State of the Union Address of his first term, then-President Bill Clinton declared to Congress – and the American people – that “the era of big government is over.” Clinton, a Democrat, in tandem with a Republican Congress would end up balancing the budget by the end of his time in office. Fast forward a little over two decades and the nation is running trillion dollar deficits and a new administration is aiming spending and taxation higher than any of its predecessors.