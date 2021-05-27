Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

City of Aurora

Posted by 
Aurora, Colorado
Aurora, Colorado
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q7smD_0aDpFSms00

The weekend COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Aurora Municipal Center will be closed this weekend, May 29 and 30, due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Clinics will resume the weekend of June 5 and 6 in the west parking lot at 15151 E. Alameda Parkway. Appointments are available for June 5, 6 and 12 at AuroraGov.org/Vaccine, although people may show up without an appointment.

In coordination with state and local partners, the city of Aurora is offering these drive-through and walk-up equity clinics to make vaccination accessible and easy for everyone—especially underserved populations—regardless of race, ethnicity, ability, socioeconomic status, language and other factors.

Appointment links beyond June 12 will be posted as the month approaches.

Equity clinic partners include Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, Tri-County Health Department, Colorado Alliance for Health Equity and Practice, Colorado Primary Care Clinic, Falck Rocky Mountain, Adelante Community Development, Together We Protect Vaccine Equity Fund, Arapahoe County, Adams County, Advocate Colorado, Mi Cas Per, Salvadoreños Residiendo en Colorado, the Latino Research & Policy Center, Colorado School of Public Health, Rotary Club of Aurora and Colorado Event Traffic.

More information is available at AuroraGov.org/Vaccine.

Aurora, Colorado

Aurora, Colorado

5
Followers
141
Post
14
Views
ABOUT

The City of Aurora is a Home Rule Municipality located in Arapahoe, Adams, and Douglas counties, Colorado, United States. Aurora lies immediately east of Denver and it is one of the principal cities of the Denver–Aurora–Lakewood, CO Metropolitan Statistical Area and a major city of the Front Range Urban Corridor. The city's population was 325,078 in the 2010 census, which made it the third most populous city in the State of Colorado and the 54th most populous city in the United States.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Memorial Day#Arapahoe County#State Department#Community Health#Auroragov Org Vaccine#Mi Cas Per#Rotary Club#Colorado Event Traffic#Falck Rocky Mountain#Advocate Colorado#Adams County#Parking#Rocky#Equity Clinic Partners#Clinics#Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Aurora City Council: Grand reopening at three sites

The Aurora city government City Council meeting Tuesday, through the Zoom video conference platform, lasted only a little more than 25 minutes but was packed with anticipation for several events this weekend. Communications director Clayton Muhammad presented information about Activate Aurora, grand re-opening weekend with three ribbon-cutting ceremonies:. • The...
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Study Circles opens in Aurora

Four community dialogues on racism opened Monday, June 7, at Santori Aurora Public Library. Co-hosts for the series, free to the public in-person and on Zoom, are Study Circles Illinois, Santori Library, and Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Avenue, Elgin. The inaugural dialogue, moderated by Benedictine University history...
Aurora, CO50plusmarketplacenews.com

Aurora Opens New Veterans Services Office

Arapahoe County is dedicated to serving veterans in accessing the benefits they are eligible for through the Veteran Services Office. Our Service Officers are veterans themselves and they have the experience to assist with a wide-range of services. The County just opened a new office in Aurora near the Veterans Administration Hospital. Now with two locations on either ends of the County, we can better meet the needs of our veterans. The new office is a partnership between Arapahoe and Adams Counties as well as the City of Aurora.
Aurora, COperuzi.xyz

Food insecurity is still a major issue in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — As families transition back to work and their post pandemic lives, the City of Aurora is working to help those who are hungry. It’s a task the city magnified during the pandemic. “We did a survey and said what are your needs in the pandemic, and one...
Aurora, ILChicago Tribune

Aurora panel favors extending electric deal

An Aurora City Council committee has recommended the city extend its electric aggregation service through January 2023. Aldermen on the Finance Committee supported an extended deal with Eligo Energy IL, LLC, that would provide electric consumers with a chance to buy green energy, with the city receiving $712,000 in local grants.
Aurora, NYeastaurorabee.com

Town of Aurora amends mask policy

The Aurora Town Board is following New York state and the CDC in amending its COVID-19 mask policy, allowing for vaccinated individuals to forgo masks and social distancing when in the Aurora Municipal Center or at town functions. Supervisor James Bach said the decision at Monday’s town board meeting was based on recent guidance from the CDC, which has been […]
Aurora, ILChicago Tribune

City of Aurora public meetings could be in-person again soon

People could soon be able to attend city of Aurora public meetings again in person. Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin this week said the city plans to begin in-person meetings again after June 14. That is three days after the state plans to move the entire state into Phase 5 reopening from the lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic.
Colorado Stateburlington-record.com

CDC awards Colorado $29,213,636 to address COVID-19 related health disparities

CDC has awarded the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment and El Paso County (CO) Public Health $29,213,636 to address COVID-19-related health disparities. The funding, part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment, seeks to advance health equity by expanding state, local, US territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services. This is CDC’s largest investment to date to improve health equity in the United States.
Aurora, COPosted by
David Heitz

Aurora considers ‘safe outdoor space’ for homeless camp

The Aurora City Council will consider at its study session Monday whether to give its blessing to a “safe outdoor space” pilot program at the Salvation Army. Homelessness has been a vitriolic topic in Aurora. The mayor takes a talk-tough approach, saying most homeless people are addicts and don’t want help.
Klickitat County, WAGoldendale Sentinel

Covid-19 variant identified in Klickitat County

Wednesday, June 9, 2 p.m. Klickitat County Health Department (KCHD) was notified today that the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 was identified in Klickitat County. COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 is also known as the United Kingdom variant. It is recognized by the CDC and Washington State Department of Health as a concerning variant because of the high rate of transmission.
Politicsrockydailynews.com

Denver and Aurora Park Space Racial Inequities

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. A fascinating new study reveals racial inequities in Denver and Aurora regarding the amount of space devoted to parks in neighborhoods largely populated by people of color compared to sections that are predominantly white. “Parks and...
villagerpublishing.com

Applications sought to fill vacant Ward II City Council seat in Aurora

The Aurora City Council is accepting applications to fill the upcoming vacant Ward II Council seat. Council Member Nicole Johnston is resigning from the seat June 14 after accepting a job in Colorado Springs, allowing her family to be closer together. Since the vacancy is occurring before the end of the elected term, City Council will appoint a new member to finish the term, which runs through late 2021.
Benzie County, MI9&10 News

Benzie-Leelanau Health Department Hosts Drop-in Vax Clinics

Whether you’re grocery shopping, stopping for gas, or spending a night out on the town – you’ve probably seen them: COVID vaccine clinics are popping up all over northern Michigan. Health agencies are hosting the clinics in an effort to reach more people, as Michigan works to get closer to...
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Awards revealed at Aurora City Council, hiring mayor’s focus

At the Aurora city government City Council meeting Tuesday, through the Zoom video conference platform, the City Council honored several individuals for their work and awards received. Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman was one of three 2021 Outstanding Alumni Award winners from American Association of Community Colleges (AACC). She is...
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Good times: Aurora Arts to park districts to The Venue

The easing of restrictions for resistance to COVID-19 virus is welcome news for the vast majority of us. It’s about time, of course. Nonetheless, caution is created because letting down our guard with the confidence we have encountered, an impenetrable bubble can be a recipe for problems. The vaccine is...
Aurora, ILChicago Tribune

Aurora City Council set to vote on license for improv theater

A new liquor license will allow the Bit Theater to open as another entry into the entertainment mix at Fox Valley Center in Aurora. Aurora City Council members are set to expand the number of licenses in the Fox Valley Entertainment District to five to accommodate the theater at 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive, on the city’s far East Side.