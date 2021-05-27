The weekend COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Aurora Municipal Center will be closed this weekend, May 29 and 30, due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Clinics will resume the weekend of June 5 and 6 in the west parking lot at 15151 E. Alameda Parkway. Appointments are available for June 5, 6 and 12 at AuroraGov.org/Vaccine, although people may show up without an appointment.

In coordination with state and local partners, the city of Aurora is offering these drive-through and walk-up equity clinics to make vaccination accessible and easy for everyone—especially underserved populations—regardless of race, ethnicity, ability, socioeconomic status, language and other factors.

Appointment links beyond June 12 will be posted as the month approaches.

Equity clinic partners include Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, Tri-County Health Department, Colorado Alliance for Health Equity and Practice, Colorado Primary Care Clinic, Falck Rocky Mountain, Adelante Community Development, Together We Protect Vaccine Equity Fund, Arapahoe County, Adams County, Advocate Colorado, Mi Cas Per, Salvadoreños Residiendo en Colorado, the Latino Research & Policy Center, Colorado School of Public Health, Rotary Club of Aurora and Colorado Event Traffic.

More information is available at AuroraGov.org/Vaccine.