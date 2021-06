By now most of our beauty inspo comes from TikTok. From the viral beauty must-haves to hacks and affordable drugstore finds, #TikTokmademebuyit is real. So it’s no surprise when these trending products take over our beauty shelves and land in makeup artists’ beauty kits. We spotted a TikTok favorite on someone who knows a thing or two about going viral on the app. The key to Charli D’Amelio’s beauty at the MTV Movie Awards was an affordable pair of falsies that have racked up (almost) as many TikTok views as she has.