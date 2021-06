(402 pages, nonfiction, 2009) You may have heard of her, Mary, “Bloody Mary.” Not to be confused with the urban legend. Though this Mary does have blood on her hands. How could someone burn 300 people and yet wash the feet of the poor? Mary Tudor is a contrasting character. She is pious to the utmost. Loyal to her husband. Kind in her faith. But go against her faith or her husband and she was ruthless. Shaped by her devoutly Catholic mother, Katherine of Aragon, and father, Henry VIII — who had her mother imprisoned and kept Mary from visiting her. Mary was stripped of her crown when Anne Boleyn birthed Elizabeth.