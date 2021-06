The REACT study suggests that scientists don’t know if the Indian variant is more infectious than the Kent variant – largely responsible for the winter wave of deaths. Currently, the recorded death toll in India is 283,000. The daily death numbers broke world records in the context of COVID, and skies in some cities continue to burn amber with the fires of cremation. These numbers are known to be a fragmented representation of the devastation, as thousands more are dying via the virus without entering hospital records, due to a lack of hospital space and oxygen.