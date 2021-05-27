Southern Utah Events Guide

• Wagon Rides at 10:30 at Eden Valley. Clinton County Conservation will offer rides around the park. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at the Nature Center. • Eden Valley Nature Center grand opening, 1-4 p.m. at Eden Valley. After years of fundraising, planning, and hard work from a host of volunteers, staff, and friends of the program, the Clinton County Conservation Board is proud to host a grand reopening of Eden Valley Nature Center. The addition to the Nature Center boasts a classroom and group rental community room with a kitchenette plus restrooms and shower facilities for the south half of the park. The Front Porch Pickers will play some music for the grand opening. If it is nice they will play outside on the porch; if not, the music will move indoors. Cake and refreshments will be served.