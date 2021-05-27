newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Southern Utah Events Guide

By Nikki Slade
suindependent.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Sand Hollow Concert Series, Festival of the Americas, Summer Movie Series in the Park, Veterans Memorial Day Service, live music, virtual events, and more. Check out the complete guide to find out what is going on this weekend near you. For a...

suindependent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Festival#Memorial Day#Live Music#Independent#Virtual Events#Summer Movie Series#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Utah Stateksl.com

Southern Utah Bites: 6 St. George restaurants you HAVE to try

Driving through or staying in town, these St. George restaurants are must-try’s. Wherever your travels take you this summer, you’ll probably end up in St. George at some point! You might think of the food fare as a big collection of chain restaurants. But there are actually some really unique spots you need to try!
Utah Statekslnewsradio.com

Ahead of holiday weekend, fire restrictions coming for southern Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah — If you’re traveling to southern Utah this weekend, fire officials want you to be aware of some restrictions going into place. The restrictions from the Bureau of Land Management go into effect starting Wednesday. They will impact Washington, Kane, Garfield, Iron and Beaver counties. The multiple...
Utah Stateksl.com

Remember the invasion of grasshoppers in southern Utah? Now there's an explanation

ST. GEORGE — In the summer before the current pandemic, southern Utah was dealing with another plague: Grasshoppers. A grasshopper invasion that was mainly inflicted on the Las Vegas area bled into southern Utah in the summer of 2019, peaking in July. Many residents will remember getting to their cars to see the hoppity insects all over their windshields during the day and fluttering all over streetlights at night. Walking on a lawn had the creatures popping out like popcorn in hot oil.
NBC Los Angeles

Memorial Day Commemoration Events in Southern California

After the pandemic, the routine is returning to normal in Southern California and in the rest of the country, people are preparing to commemorate the long Memorial Day weekend. Live and virtual events will offer Southern Californians an opportunity to "thank" someone who has served in the military and pay...
FestivalConcord Monitor

Wake the Lake event ushers in a new vibe

What’s become an annual thing – the Wake the Lake block party hosted by several Weirs Beach bars – featured live music on outdoor stages on both Friday and Saturday night last weekend. But it might just have been the performance on Sunday morning – a drag queen brunch – that made the most noise.
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

Events

• Wagon Rides at 10:30 at Eden Valley. Clinton County Conservation will offer rides around the park. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at the Nature Center. • Eden Valley Nature Center grand opening, 1-4 p.m. at Eden Valley. After years of fundraising, planning, and hard work from a host of volunteers, staff, and friends of the program, the Clinton County Conservation Board is proud to host a grand reopening of Eden Valley Nature Center. The addition to the Nature Center boasts a classroom and group rental community room with a kitchenette plus restrooms and shower facilities for the south half of the park. The Front Porch Pickers will play some music for the grand opening. If it is nice they will play outside on the porch; if not, the music will move indoors. Cake and refreshments will be served.
Chapel Hill, NCDaily Tar Heel

A guide to cultural events in Chapel Hill this summer

With COVID-19 restrictions easing up, spring and summer events are coming back in full force. From concerts to art exhibitions, there are plenty of opportunities to break routine and enjoy the season in Chapel Hill. Here are some events residents can attend in the coming weeks. Chapel Hill Farmers' Market.
Utah StateGephardt Daily

Rocky Mountain Power issues shutoff watch for parts of southern Utah

SOUTHERN UTAH, May 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Rocky Mountain Power has issued a shutoff watch for parts of southern Utah for this weekend. “We are closely monitoring forecasted weather conditions in areas around Iron and Washington counties, including Cedar City, Enterprise, Dixie and Milford,” said a tweet from Rocky Mountain Power. “RMP has issued a public safety power shutoff watch for these areas which is in effect for the next 48 hours.”
Utah Statecedarcityutah.com

As wildfire season arrives in Southern Utah, authorities ask public to prepare early

ST. GEORGE — Wildfire season has arrived in Southern Utah, and authorities are asking the public to prepare for the summer and make wise decisions about fire safety. Agencies across the state have issued alerts in recent days asking the public to practice responsible fire safety and warning the public about drought conditions. The Bureau of Land Management issued a prevention order on Tuesday prohibiting the use of explosive material, fireworks or steel component ammunition on BLM land across Utah, according to a press release.
Salt Lake City, UTdailyutahchronicle.com

The Utah Pride Center Presents 2021 Pride Week Events

Continuing with tradition after cancellations last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Salt Lake City will celebrate Pride Week beginning Tuesday, June 1. The week-long festivities will be unlike any before, as restrictions due to the pandemic have forced the Utah Pride Center to come up with creative ways to celebrate Queer history and community. The main events of the week are the Pride Story Garden, the Rainbow March and Rally, the Pride Month Proclamations and Flag Raising and the Pride Interfaith Service.
Utah Statekslnewsradio.com

Electricity in southern Utah may shut off due to high winds

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah – Rocky Mountain Power, RMP, may have to shut off the electricity in certain parts of southern Utah this weekend. They’re warning customers about possible shutoffs because the strong winds are making the already extreme fire conditions even worse. So far, there is no official plan to...
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Party Planner: Your guide to upcoming Lincoln fundraising events

June 4 – Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run. Grab your kids and head over to Antelope Park, 1630 Memorial Drive, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for outdoor fun benefiting School Community Intervention and Prevention (SCIP), a program of the Lincoln Medical Education Partnership that supports student behavioral and emotional health. After visiting vendor booths and participating in family-friendly activities sponsored by local nonprofits, join in a 1-mile Fun Run through the park. Register at scipnebraska.com, or sign up to run the evening of the event. Those who prefer not to participate in the Fun Run can attend for free. B-107.3 will be on-site playing music, and the Julie’s Hot Dogs “dog sled” food truck will sell gourmet hot dogs.
Utah Statestgeorgeutah.com

Southern Utah grocery chains, retail stores relax mask requirements

ST. GEORGE — The gradual de-masking in Southern Utah continued Wednesday, as Kroger, the parent company of Smith’s Food and Drug, announced it is relaxing its mask requirements in stores. Kroger said as of Thursday, Smith’s patrons will no longer be required to wear face coverings, which were instituted to...
Utah StateNew Haven Register

Fire tears through at least five homes in southern Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — A large fire tore through several homes in St. George late Friday. It also caused widespread traffic problems downtown before being contained that evening, The Spectrum reported. Multiple houses were caught in the blaze, along with various other buildings on Diagonal Street. At least five...