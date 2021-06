The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania reported the following activities in the suit brought by William Gallagher against Richard C. Burke on May 24. 'Complaint Against Richard C. Burke ( Filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number 0313-15144362.), Filed By William Gallagher. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Designation Form)(smith, Gregory) Modified On 5/24/2021 (tjd).'