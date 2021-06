A Tyler man was taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after a police pursuit on beginning on Texas 31 led to a fiery crash. Deputies at 5:45 a.m. were headed east on Texas 31 just outside the Tyler city limits when they saw a vehicle quickly approaching from behind with its hazard lights on, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy moved to the shoulder of the road as the driver pulled beside the patrol vehicle and swerved toward it.