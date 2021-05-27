Uber Eats app launches in Penrith

Allows Consumers to Order Carryout, Catering & Custom Cakes On-The-Go With mobile and virtual ordering platforms on the rise in the grocery industry, and the pandemic accelerating a trend toward supermarkets as a takeout food option, Relationshop® has designed a convenient new way for grocers to offer their customers online ordering on-the-go, as part of their “Connected Commerce” suite of services. These white-label, modular apps for Carryout, Catering & Party Trays, and Custom Cakes allow customers to easily select, schedule, order and pay all from the convenience of their mobile device. Need a party tray, beverages and a custom cake for your weekend party plans, or a sandwich or pizza for lunch—Relationshop’s mobile ordering apps make it quick, easy and convenient.