The Biggest Mistakes You're Making With Chopsticks

This Saagwala is a super delicious and mild North Indian chicken and spinach curry that requires a bit of effort but is well worth it. The chicken is marinated overnight and then roasted in the oven to give it extra flavour and a succulent texture. I wanted to cook it as close to a tandoor style as possible but in the oven. The verdant curry sauce is peppered with garam masala and bay leaves and there is a lot of it. It’s how I like curry and reminds me of my London days and all the curries I ate while living there. I have included an easy naan bread recipe that requires no yeast, proving or kneading which is essential to mop up the extra sauce. Along with my method to make perfect fluffy basmati rice, you are in for a feast. This recipe can easily be made vegan (see the bottom of the post for ideas on how to do that).