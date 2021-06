Deciding to have our house painted was a big decision, but once we made it, we couldn’t wait to see the final results. But wait we did. What we hadn’t anticipated was all the prep work that went into getting our house ready for painting. There was power washing to be done, windows to be caulked, vines to be removed, and a host of other tasks that took weeks to complete before we finally saw that oh-so-carefully chosen shade of white paint start to cover up the mustard yellow we’d lived with for far too long.