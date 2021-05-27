Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dormont, PA

Trial starts for man extradited from Israel in Dormont rape investigation

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r6YiU_0aDpEURh00

DORMONT, Pa. — Day One of the trial for a man accused of rape in Dormont who was extradited from Israel wrapped up Thursday afternoon. It’s a trial the victim has been waiting 15 years for.

The woman who was allegedly raped in a Dormont tanning salon said she was frozen in fear during and after the assault. She told the jury that Moshe Journo instructed her not to tell anyone after it happened. She was 15 years old at the time.

Journo was charged with rape, posted bond and then used his passport to flee to Israel. Two years ago he was extradited back to Pittsburgh after the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office worked with the FBI and the Israeli government. Questions were raised years ago about why his passport was never seized. In 2004, Dormont police said the department was not authorized to do that.

The victim’s mother told Channel 11 she was very proud of her daughter, and that her daughter felt empowered that she was finally able to tell her story.

The trial is expected to last for several days.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
38K+
Followers
50K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Dormont, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape Investigation#Fbi#Accused Of Assault#The Assault#Fbi#County Sheriff#Channel 11#Cox Media Group#Dormont Rape#Dormont Police#Man#Israeli Government#Bond#Story#Frozen#Questions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Maryland woman’s car stolen twice in 24 hours

A Maryland woman’s car was stolen twice within a 24 hour span with the second time happening after police had found the vehicle and notified the owner. The car owner, only identified as Yasmin, was delivering groceries Friday when she ran from her car to a woman waiting for the order and her car was stolen, WRC reported.
HomelessPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cuomo daughter shares queer identity: 'You are not alone'

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo, the daughter of New York's governor, used a social media post Thursday to share her “queer” identity and call for allies to speak up against homophobia. "To those who are contending with the compulsive heterosexuality our society force feeds us and innate attraction...
Pennsylvania StateWJAC TV

Huntingdon man arrested after threatening to kill troopers

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE #2: According to Pennsylvania State Police in Huntingdon, a man is in custody after threatening to kill troopers in Smithfield Township. State police said they were dispatched to Pike Street on Monday to serve a mental health warrant on 39-year-old Jacob Griffith of Huntingdon....
Pennsylvania StatePittsburgh Post-Gazette

Gov. Wolf should apologize for implying cops are ‘racist murderers,’ head of Pa. state troopers association says

Pennsylvania State Troopers Association President David Kennedy is demanding that Gov. Tom Wolf apologize for promoting what Kennedy insisted is “a false narrative that police are racist murderers.”. What Kennedy targeted in a statement released Monday were Wolf’s comments in a letter sent to state employees Friday regarding the declaration...
Pennsylvania Stateems1.com

Pa. man allegedly spat blood in paramedic's face

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man allegedly spat blood in a paramedic's face after being arrested on a DUI charge. West Shore Regional Police reported that Tanner Boyd Graybill, 33, was pulled over last Thursday and taken into custody after showing signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Pennsylvania StatePhoenixville News

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Ellwood City Man a Victim of On-line Fraud. Lost Over $300,000.00

(Wayne Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to a home on Northwestern Drive in Wayne Township, Lawrence County for a report of theft by deception. After investigating Troopers reported via release that 72-year-old Robert Cunningham from Ellwood City was a...
Pennsylvania Statesauconsource.com

State Police Trying to Locate Missing Man in Upper Bucks

A man who police say is considered missing and endangered was the subject of a news release issued by Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin Monday. According to troopers, 37-year-old Steven Eric Heffentrager of East Greenville was last seen on Saturday, May 8 at approximately 5:30 p.m. in Milford Township, Bucks County.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

City man in federal custody after police recover 1,750 stamp bags

A Pittsburgh man is in federal custody after police said they pulled his car over in Carrick on Thursday and found 35 bricks of fentanyl or 1,750 stamp bags. Tyrell Revis, 18, was charged in federal court with possession of fentanyl as well as crack cocaine, which police said they found in a diaper bag.