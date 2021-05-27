Trial starts for man extradited from Israel in Dormont rape investigation

DORMONT, Pa. — Day One of the trial for a man accused of rape in Dormont who was extradited from Israel wrapped up Thursday afternoon. It’s a trial the victim has been waiting 15 years for.

The woman who was allegedly raped in a Dormont tanning salon said she was frozen in fear during and after the assault. She told the jury that Moshe Journo instructed her not to tell anyone after it happened. She was 15 years old at the time.

Journo was charged with rape, posted bond and then used his passport to flee to Israel. Two years ago he was extradited back to Pittsburgh after the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office worked with the FBI and the Israeli government. Questions were raised years ago about why his passport was never seized. In 2004, Dormont police said the department was not authorized to do that.

The victim’s mother told Channel 11 she was very proud of her daughter, and that her daughter felt empowered that she was finally able to tell her story.

The trial is expected to last for several days.

