A dental cleaning is typically a painless procedure because there is no cutting or injecting involved. In some cases, the doctor may drill a tooth if there is a small cavity and put some filling or a sealant. In such cases, there may have tooth pain for a day or two and some teeth sensitivity as well. If there is tartar in the teeth, then the dentist will scrub and remove it. In this case, there may be some bleeding and gums may get swollen for a few days.