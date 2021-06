WENTWORTH – The Rockingham Community College Eagles baseball team recently won its third regional championship in a row. The victory has launched the Eagles into the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Mid-Atlantic District Tournament which will be held on Gilliland Field at RCC on May 21-22. It will be a best-two-out-of-three-game tournament. If one team wins both games on Friday, the tournament ends with a winner. If each team wins one game Friday, they will play a tie-breaker on Saturday. The tournament’s winner will advance to the NJCAA World Series Championship in Tennessee.