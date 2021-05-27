Tough start for Mt. Pleasant baseball team

TWO-WAY — ABEL ALBARRAN. Not only was Albarran one of the area’s best hitters and pitchers, he often came up huge whenever the team needed him most. Look no further than Lemon Bay’s epic region quarterfinal at Sebring, when he delivered the game-winning home run in extra innings to keep the season alive. Albarran’s numbers were staggering — he flirted with .500 for most of the season before finishing at .468 with 10 doubles, a triple and a home run. He scored 26 runs and drove in 33. He had a 9-game and 5-game hitting streak and stole 19 bases. On the mound, he stepped up as the team’s ace when Jason Lepage was lost to an injury. He tossed a pair of no-hitters a finished with a 1.13 ERA. In 53 innings pitched, he led the area with 75 strikeouts and allowed just 22 hits.