Tough start for Mt. Pleasant baseball team

By Andy Krutsinger
southeastiowaunion.com
 8 days ago

TIFFIN ‒ It was a slow start offensively for the Mt. Pleasant baseball team in its season opener at Clear Creek-Amana on Wednesday night. The Clippers knocked off the Panthers 11-0 in five innings. Clear Creek-Amana scored all 11 runs over the first two innings. The Clippers plated three runs...

www.southeastiowaunion.com
