Tough start for Mt. Pleasant baseball team

Motivation..you’d think with the players knowing what’s on the line they would be more motivated than what they seem to be. I have been to almost every home game this year and you watch the visiting team players in the dugout, they are into the game the whole game, look into the Clemson dugout and it is at times borderline a funeral home atmosphere. 100% agree with your motivation comment, this team seems to not know what motivation is. We sure could get rid of the little speech Monte gives around the 7th inning about it being the last nine and how it is a privilege or what ever it says. If there is a change maybe it is time to wipe the slate completely clean. Of course there will be no change.