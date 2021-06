The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday. During open forum, Supervisor Tom Contner reported that Grand Junction Mayor Gerald Herrick has called for a termination of the 28E agreement with the Greene County Recycling program. Contner said Herrick wanted to reduce the collection fees and wanted a new 28E agreement in place. Contner added that Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer was going to attend the recycling organization’s next monthly meeting with a proposal. Currently, the City of Jefferson picks up all recycling materials from the City of Grand Junction.