The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania reported the following activity in the suit brought by Marian Michals and William P. Michals against Cecilia A. Medina Lopez on May 10: 'Text Order: The Telephone Status Conference Set For May 27, 2021 Is Canceled. So Ordered By Magistrate Judge Edward S. Kiel On 5/10/2021. (as, ) [transferred From New Jersey On 5/21/2021.]'.