When the Nissan 350Z first hit the market, it quickly became a popular option among car enthusiasts and tuners worldwide. That meant plenty of parts from the aftermarket as customized 350Z sports cars filled the halls of car shows and drift events nationwide. Nowadays, the Nissan 350Z is an affordable option on the used car market, and if you’ve recently acquired one as a project or a weekend fun car, you’re likely looking for some parts. One of the biggest upgrades you can make to your Nissan 350Z is a proper set of coilovers, but picking the right one is no easy task.