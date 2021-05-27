75-Year-Old Asian Woman Punched in Face Near LeFrak City in Corona: NYPD

Suspect (DCPI)

A 75-year-old Asian woman was punched in the face Wednesday near Le Frak City in Corona.

The victim was walking along 57th Avenue near 97th Place at around 2:30 p.m. when a man suddenly clobbered her, police said.

The senior fell to the ground and suffered a fractured nose and right orbital bone She was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where she was treated and released, according to police.

Police said the attack was unprovoked and a motive has not yet been established.

The assailant did not say anything to the woman during the incident and she was not robbed, police said.

The suspect, described as Hispanic, was last seen wearing a green T-shirt and blue shorts.

The NYPD did not say if the assault is being investigated as a hate crime.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).