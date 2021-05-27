Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

75-Year-Old Asian Woman Punched in Face Near LeFrak City in Corona: NYPD

Posted by 
Queens Post
Queens Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yoeU2_0aDpE8MC00
Suspect (DCPI)

A 75-year-old Asian woman was punched in the face Wednesday near Le Frak City in Corona.

The victim was walking along 57th Avenue near 97th Place at around 2:30 p.m. when a man suddenly clobbered her, police said.

The senior fell to the ground and suffered a fractured nose and right orbital bone She was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where she was treated and released, according to police.

Police said the attack was unprovoked and a motive has not yet been established.

The assailant did not say anything to the woman during the incident and she was not robbed, police said.

The suspect, described as Hispanic, was last seen wearing a green T-shirt and blue shorts.

The NYPD did not say if the assault is being investigated as a hate crime.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
125
Followers
120
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Lefrak City#Corona#Frak#Hate Crime#City Police#Punched In Face#The Assault#Nypd#Asian#Elmhurst Hospital#Hispanic#Spanish#Man#Suspect#57th Avenue#Walking#Attack#Le Frak City#1 800 577 Tips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Violent CrimesAstoria Post

Man Punches 65-Year-Old Woman in Random Assault in Astoria: NYPD

Police said they are looking for a man who punched a 65-year-old woman in Astoria last week in an apparent random assault. The woman was near the corner of 32nd Street and 30th Avenue on the evening of Friday, May 21 when she was attacked. The man allegedly approached her at around 9:40 p.m. and punched her in the chest, police said.
Manhattan, NYKTVZ

Woman randomly sucker-punched in face outside Chinatown restaurant

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) — Police are investigating after a woman was randomly punched in the face Monday evening outside a restaurant in Chinatown. The attack was reported at 65 Bayard Street around 6:15 p.m. Authorities say the 55-year-old woman was punched by an unknown man. New York State Assemblymember...
Queens, NYqns.com

Suspected gang member slain in Corona: NYPD

Detectives in Queens are looking for the suspect who gunned down an alleged gang member on Wednesday afternoon, June 2. Police said the shooter blasted the 29-year-old man in the head at about 5:08 p.m. on June 2 near a home on 108th Street off Van Doren Street in Corona.
Manhattan, NYNew York Post

Asian cashier punched in face in Midtown Manhattan

An Asian worker was punched in the face at a Midtown food market Wednesday afternoon, according to a witness and police. The attack happened just around 1:45 p.m. inside the Japanese grocery, Sunrise Mart at 12 E. 41st St. near Bryant Park, a witness and police said. The man was...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Man beats 23-year-old Asian woman with walking cane as she gets off subway train

A 23-year-old Asian woman was attacked with a walking cane by a man at a subway station in Manhattan last month, and the police are now asking for the public’s help in tracking down the suspect. The incident happened on 12 May as the woman exited the northbound 1 train at Broadway and West 116 Street in Morningside Heights, the police said. The NYPD’s Hate Crime task force, which is investigating the attack, said in a tweet that an unknown man swung his cane at her multiple times, striking her on the head and hip. The man then fled on...
New York City, NYqns.com

‘It’s just very sad’: 75-year-old Chinese woman ‘OK’ after being attacked in Corona

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC. A 75-year-old Chinese woman was punched in the face while walking home from the grocery store in Corona on May 26, according to authorities. Her grandson told QNS she is “OK,” but the assault came as a shock and the experience has been “a little surreal” for him and his family.
Queens, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Man Who Allegedly Punched Asian Woman in Queens Attacked Hispanic Woman the Same Day: Report

A man who allegedly attacked an elderly Asian woman in Queens has been linked to another assault case, ABC7 New York reports. The man, whose name has not been made public, had assaulted a Hispanic woman on the same day, sources tell ABC7. He was taken into custody Thursday night, but police released him and are now on the hunt for him again. Police say the suspect is in his 20’s and is not expected to face hate crime charges, according to the network. The first assault, on 75-year-old Wing Wa Chin, occurred in Corona as she was on her way to the grocery store. On Thursday, the New York Police Department released a video of the first incident, and as the footage shows, the man approaches Chin and punches her in the face, which resulted in a fractured bone by her eye.