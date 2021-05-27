Democrats Propose $12,500 Government “Clean Energy for America” Rich People Welfare Subsidy On Every EV Selling For Under $80,000
Editor's Note: I don't want to sound like a naysayer when it come to rich people welfare, but this giveaway effort seems to have moved the goal from a "clean air" narrative to "clean energy", what's that all about? This xenophobic tax rebate will start a trade war on ev's... guaranteed, and on the positive side with all this love to reduce tailpipes emissions will green, domestic, cheap, high test, CLEAN ETHANOL move to the mainstream when EV sales fall on their ass even with the our government sugar?www.theautochannel.com