Trash Update for May 28th

Bid #: FM-160-21 Date Due: Wednesday, Jun 23, 2021. Overhead Door/Counter Shutter/Electronic Gate Service Contract. Notice is hereby given that the City of Mobile will receive sealed bids for the above stated project on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 no later than 2:00 PM local time. Due to restricted access to Government Plaza, it is recommended that bids be sent by U. S. Postal Service or another carrier, addressed to the City Clerk, 9th Floor South Tower, Government Plaza, 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama 36602 (or City Clerk, P. O. Box 1827, 36633-1827, if sent by regular mail via the U. S. Postal Service). Bidders delivering Bids in person shall drop them off at the city clerk’s office on the 9th Floor of the south tower, no later than 2:00 PM local time. The same will be publicly opened and read at 2:30 PM in the Atrium Lobby of Government Plaza.