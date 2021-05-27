Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mobile, AL

Trash Update for May 28th

Posted by 
Mobile, Alabama
Mobile, Alabama
 13 days ago

May 27th, 2021

Tomorrow, Friday, May 28, our trash collection crews will be continuing to work on the Friday South routes. The areas these routes encompass are identified on the map below. Please remember that curbside trash is different from household garbage, which is collected weekly. The City has also set up drop-off points for bagged yard debris ONLY at the following locations:

— Medal of Honor Park (1711 Hillcrest Rd.)

— Langan Park (4901 Zeigler Blvd.)

— Seals Park and Community Center (540 Texas St.)

— Trimmier Park (3600 Alba Club Rd.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tagj7_0aDpDxsr00
Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama

14
Followers
70
Post
328
Views
ABOUT

Mobile, Alabama

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Mobile, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trash Collection#Garbage Collection#Community Center#Trimmier Park#Curbside Trash#Bagged Yard Debris#Household Garbage#Drop Off Points#Crews#Hillcrest Rd#Honor Park#Zeigler Blvd#Texas St#Seals Park#Medal Of Honor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Mobile, ALPosted by
Mobile, Alabama

Traffic Detour at Dauphin and Broad Streets

Updated Traffic Detour at Dauphin and Broad Streets. – To address potential safety concerns, the barricades on side streets impacted by construction at the intersection of Dauphin and Broad streets have been replaced with water-filled jersey barriers. These barriers are located at the interior of the streets, rather than at the intersection of Dauphin Street or Old Shell Road to prevent motorists from moving or tampering with them. There are also traffic signs and other signage alerting motorists that the roads are closed to through traffic.
Mobile, ALPosted by
Mobile, Alabama

Bids

Bid #: FM-160-21 Date Due: Wednesday, Jun 23, 2021. Overhead Door/Counter Shutter/Electronic Gate Service Contract. Notice is hereby given that the City of Mobile will receive sealed bids for the above stated project on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 no later than 2:00 PM local time. Due to restricted access to Government Plaza, it is recommended that bids be sent by U. S. Postal Service or another carrier, addressed to the City Clerk, 9th Floor South Tower, Government Plaza, 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama 36602 (or City Clerk, P. O. Box 1827, 36633-1827, if sent by regular mail via the U. S. Postal Service). Bidders delivering Bids in person shall drop them off at the city clerk’s office on the 9th Floor of the south tower, no later than 2:00 PM local time. The same will be publicly opened and read at 2:30 PM in the Atrium Lobby of Government Plaza.
Mobile, ALWPMI

Former Mobile City Councilman William Carroll running again

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — After an 8 year break, a former Mobile City Councilman is running to get his seat back. William Carroll represented District 2 until 2013, and he's already got a list of issues he wants to tackle. Carroll says he decided not to run for re-election in...
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Nova Expresson & MCHD serving up vaccine at weekend clinic

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As the fight against COVID continues here are the latest numbers for Alabama. More than 539,000 cases, and over 11,000 deaths. As the vaccine rollout continues -- so for more than 2.7-million doses have been administered. And in an effort to get the shot to more people -- the Mobile County Health Department had volunteers on hand Saturday morning in downtown Mobile.
Dauphin Island, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Dauphin Island reports sewer overflow

MOBILE, Ala. — Dauphin Island Water, Sewer and Fire Protection Authority responded to a sanitary sewer overflow on May 13. Officials say the cause started with heavy rains from the weekend leaving the ground saturated. This was followed by an overnight power failure to the entire western end of Dauphin...
Prichard, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Prichard reports sewer overflows during heavy rains

Prichard Water Works & Sewer responded to numerous sanitary sewer overflows caused by heavy rains on Thursday, according to the Mobile County Health Department. The nearest manhole locations, estimated amounts and receiving. waters are listed below:. 2615 Bessemer Ave., more than 1,000/less than 10,000, Gum Tree Branch. 2408 Whistler Ave.,...