Trash Update for May 28th
May 27th, 2021
Tomorrow, Friday, May 28, our trash collection crews will be continuing to work on the Friday South routes. The areas these routes encompass are identified on the map below. Please remember that curbside trash is different from household garbage, which is collected weekly. The City has also set up drop-off points for bagged yard debris ONLY at the following locations:
— Medal of Honor Park (1711 Hillcrest Rd.)
— Langan Park (4901 Zeigler Blvd.)
— Seals Park and Community Center (540 Texas St.)
— Trimmier Park (3600 Alba Club Rd.)