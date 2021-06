Jeremy Stalnecker, the CEO of Mighty Oaks Foundation, refused to accept the life military veterans were suffering from, and therefore came to a decision to make a better society for them. Jeremy himself served his early years in the marine corps as an infantry platoon commander and being this the main reason, he actually had the same genre of experience, understanding the post-combat issues of every next military veteran. Keeping this as the consideration to a further solution, he thereupon came with the “Mighty Oaks Foundation” which then resolved this concealed topic and brought a good change in the community.