The CDC says you can now take your mask off to bite the head off of a giant cookie made to look like the world's most famous Japanese cat character. OK — so the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not weighed in on the super cuteness of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck but the perfectly pink set of wheels will return to Twelve Oaks Mall food court in Novi for a day of sweet treats and carefully positioned hair, er, fur bows on Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.