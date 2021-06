We keep on bringing you some of the best deals available on the web. We first have the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro selling for just $120 after an $80 discount at Samsung.com when you trade in an eligible device. However, you can also head over to Woot.com, where they’re getting a $60 discount, leaving them up for grabs at $140 without the need for a trade-in. Still, if you want to take up on Woot’s offer, you will want to hurry since this deal will is available until midnight.