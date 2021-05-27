Struggling Airdrie bakery gets a makeover on Food Network's Project Bakeover

Scott Williams has the sort of backstory that producers of unscripted television shows love. A former high-end chef who discovered a love of baking, Williams opened Airdrie’s The SkyeFire Bakery in 2019. But he was almost immediately beset with bad fortune. There were early troubles with his bank loan. He was sued. Then there was a massive construction project on Airdrie’s Main Street just three months after he opened, which led to minimal access to the bakery for four months. It had a devastating impact on the young business. Soon, he was $300,000 in debt.