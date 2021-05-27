Cancel
RM Sotheby’s Tops $42M in Amelia Island Auction

By Cyndi Paceley
Cover picture for the articleAmelia Island, FL — RM Sotheby’s achieved a more than 95% sell-through rate and total sales of over $42.174 million at its May 22 Amelia Island sale. The star of the sale was the 1929 Duesenberg Model J ‘Disappearing Top’ Torpedo Convertible Coupe by Murphy. The beautifully restored example is one of two examples built with polished and brushed bare aluminum coachwork and the sole intact survivor. With a well-known history from new, the Duesenberg’s meticulous restoration earned it a Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance award win and a Amelia Island Concours Best in Class award. Smashing its pre-sale high estimate of $4 million, the car ultimately hammered sold for $5.725 million.

