RM Sotheby’s Tops $42M in Amelia Island Auction

Grand Seiko Watches is undoubtedly the most revolutionary label in the global luxury watch market, and it appears that every watch enthusiast has a view on the matter. There are dive watches, chronographs, and travel watches in the collection. Quartz, mechanical, and spring drive options are available. There are sporty-and-dressy, sporty, and dressy choices as well. There’s something for everyone’s pocket, with costs ranging from $2,600 to $185,000 for a diamond- and sapphire-encrusted novelty. However, the bulk of the power in the lineup is priced under $10,000. Overall, Seiko is a must-love Japanese watch brand, and featured in this article are the three main reasons why. Continue reading to know more about this awesome watchmaker from the country of Japan.