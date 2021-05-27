Nonprofits in Your Neighborhood: Meet the Longs Peak Rotary Club of Estes Park

Each week, the Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center shines a spotlight on a local nonprofit or organization in town. We set out to interview the Rotary. But….which one? Aren’t there a bunch of them?! In fact, there are three Rotary clubs in this town: Sunrise, Noon and Longs Peak (evening) Rotary. We will do a series of Rotary interviews to see what they are working on now and get a little insight on how they are the same and different. We start our series with the Longs Peak Rotary, then the Sunrise, and finally, Noon (Rotary Club of Estes Park).