Estes Park, CO

Nonprofits in Your Neighborhood: Meet the Longs Peak Rotary Club of Estes Park

By Karen McPherson, Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week, the Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center shines a spotlight on a local nonprofit or organization in town. We set out to interview the Rotary. But….which one? Aren’t there a bunch of them?! In fact, there are three Rotary clubs in this town: Sunrise, Noon and Longs Peak (evening) Rotary. We will do a series of Rotary interviews to see what they are working on now and get a little insight on how they are the same and different. We start our series with the Longs Peak Rotary, then the Sunrise, and finally, Noon (Rotary Club of Estes Park).

