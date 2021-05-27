Oklahoma bill that would ban schools from requiring COVID-19 vaccine heads to governor’s desk
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma bill that would ban schools from requiring COVID-19 vaccine is headed to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk. The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill that would prohibit public schools, colleges, universities or CareerTech centers from implementing mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations as a condition for admittance. It would also ban schools from requiring only non-vaccinated populations to wear masks.www.koco.com