Oklahoma bill that would ban schools from requiring COVID-19 vaccine heads to governor’s desk

By KOCO Staff
KOCO
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma bill that would ban schools from requiring COVID-19 vaccine is headed to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk. The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill that would prohibit public schools, colleges, universities or CareerTech centers from implementing mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations as a condition for admittance. It would also ban schools from requiring only non-vaccinated populations to wear masks.

