Russia could find itself a whole lot warmer, but once again out in the cold

Russia is one step closing to passing a law that would limit greenhouse gas emissions in a move that has been described as the country’s first step towards carbon regulation.On Tuesday Russia’s lower house of parliament approved a bill that would oblige companies that produce large quantities of greenhouse gases to report their emissions.The bill is now awaiting approval by the upper house of parliament and President Vladimir Putin, Reuters has reported. Russia formally joined the Paris climate agreement in 2019 and Mr Putin has previously spoken about being “genuinely interested” in international cooperation to solve the climate crisis.But the...