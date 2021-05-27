Cancel
Environment

Russia could find itself a whole lot warmer, but once again out in the cold

By Independent TV
The Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs leaders around the world offer ever more ambitious pledges in the run-up to Cop 26 – the climate change summit to be held in Glasgow in November – there has been one discordant voice, and it comes, not surprisingly, from Russia. Moscow’s climate envoy, Ruslan Edelgeriyev, has described the near-universal rush to propose new curbs on greenhouse gas emissions as “an unreasonable race”, saying that countries should rather concentrate on meeting commitments already made.

